Cooperative horror FPS series Killing Floor will return for another monster mash (hopefully it'll be a graveyard smash) in Killing Floor 3, developers Tripwire Interactive announced today. Sadly they've said little about the game and shown even less but yup, once again you and your pals will get to fight through hordes of wacky bioengineered monsters. Honestly, science was a mistake. Isaac Downtown and his pal Harry Stottle owe us all an apology.

And that, Timmy dear, is where monsters come from

Basically, yep, once again, it's on us to team up and shoot faces. I imagine/hope we will once again get to burst zombie heads in slomo, weld doors, and throw stacks of cash at our pals while shouting "Money money money!" like a right geez.

Neither the press release nor the game's website explain much, so here's the little solid info we do have, in Tripwire's own words:

"The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal."

No word yet on when Killing Floor will launch, but it's coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Start saving your dosh. It'll also be on Xbox Xeriex XS and PlayStation 5.

