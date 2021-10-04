Koei Tecmo announce Atelier Sophie 2

If you're keen on alchemy, JRPGs and fighting magical monsters, you might be pleased to know that Koei Tecmo announced a sequel to Atelier Sophie at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream, main lass Sophie is a fully fledged alchemist, but she's gotten herself lost in a dream world where her friends don't remember her. Disaster! You can help that little fiasco when the game releases next year.

Developed by Gust, the Atelier games follow various characters on alchemy-based adventures. The first Atelier Sophie game, The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Book, originally came out in 2015 before coming to PC in 2017. The Mysterious Dream will be the 23rd (!) game in the Atelier series.

Atelier Sophie 2 will have you exploring a dream world, searching for your pal, whipping up items with your sick alchemy skills, and fighting all sorts of beasties in turn-based combat.

In Ed's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy review (the last game in the series to hit PC), he thought it was a surprisingly complex and "unapologetically anime" JRPG. "There's a lot to like here," he wrote. "If you can embrace the anime and dodge the fanservice."

I expect we might be in for more of that when Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream releases next year, on February 25th. It's coming to Steam, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.