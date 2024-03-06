Wondering what the best Sentinel skills and builds are in Last Epoch? Bordered by the blinding glory of nobleness stands the Sentinel, the holy warrior of Last Epoch. This is the class to play if you want to act as a bulwark against waves upon waves of enemy forces, smashing them into the ground with the fervor of your godly hammer strikes.

The Sentinel has three Masteries, ranging from the armour-commanding Forge Guard to the self explanatory Paladin to the dark-embracing Void Knight. Below, we've outlined our preferred builds for each Mastery, along with the right Skills, Specialization Tree nodes, and Passives for each. Read on to stand forever strong against the forces of evil with your shield and sword shining bright!

Last Epoch Official Launch Trailer | Echoes from the Void Last Epoch's launch trailer shows off the game's classes as well as its time-travelling theme.

Last Epoch Best Sentinel Forge Guard build

With summoned armour by your side, you'll always have an ally to stand with you atop a mountain of corpses. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Eleventh Hour Games

The Manifest Armor Forge Guard build listed here is all about creating an armour construct that follows you around. With this backup bruiser by your side, you'll never be alone on the battlefield. It truly feels like this version of the Sentinel is an epic blacksmith who one day grew tired of simply making weapons and decided to get started using them, and if that idea appeals to you, give these Skills a try. As a bonus, this is also a very easy build for Last Epoch newbies to master.

Javelin

The Forge Guard throws a Javelin with tremendous force, hitting every creature in its way. This Skill requires a spear for maximum impact, and it can also be used as a traversal ability to pull the Forge Guard immediately to the point on the ground where the spear landed.

Go for the Battle Standard node on the Javelin Specialization Tree to generate an increased damage buff to anyone standing in the radius of the spear when it lands. Follow this up with Surprise Initiative, which causes your Forge Guard to automatically dash to the spear's point of impact, letting them receive the buff automatically. While you're at it, take Ardent Symbol to ensure that the buff from Battle Standard lasts longer.

Manifest Armor

Manifest Armor is the trademark of this build, giving you an excellent armour-plated minion who not only looks rad, but also hits like a tank. Your armoured friend will level up alongside your gear, as any stats granted by your body armour, helmet, gloves, and boots also apply to it. This means that by Last Epoch's endgame when you're hopefully kitted out in legendary gear, your minion will be similarly powerful.

To better your minion's armour-scaling potential, grab the Iron Grasp, Platemail, Steel Greaves, and Great Helm nodes as soon as you can. Titan Sword is also a must-have node, since it will grant your animated armour a sword which scales with your equipped weapon's stats.

Sigils of Hope

With Sigils of Hope, your Sentinel summons several holy symbols, granting both themselves and their allies the chance to deal three additional fire damage with every attack and spell, as well as increased health regeneration by 30%. This is a rock solid buff that'll help keep both your Forge Guard and their armoured friend in the fight.

Grab all the levels of the Invigorate node to make your sigils more effective at healing. Technically, you can have a maximum of three sigils up at once, but we can boost that number to five by taking Polygram and Tetragram.

Shield Throw

Time to act like Captain America - Shield Throw sees your Sentinel chucking a shield in a mighty arc and richocheting it from target to target! This is probably one of my favourite Sentinel Skills, just for the Cap vibe. It's also worth noting that you don't actually need to have a shield equipped to use this Skill, as your Sentinel is cool enough to simply manifest one out of thin air.

While it might not seem obvious at first, Shield Throw can target allies, not just enemies. And the Manifest Inspiration node on the far left of the Specialization Tree is particularly important in this regard, since it activates a sweeping melee attack in your Manifest Armor whenever you hit it with a shield. This means we're going to utilise Shield Throw not just as a means of bashing enemy skulls, but also as a sly method of ordering our summoned armour to unleash a swiping strike.

Void Cleave

Voice Cleave, which requires a two-handed sword or axe, creates a devastating melee attack that slices through all enemies in front of you. This will be one of your primary damage-dealing moves as a Forge Guard, and it'll also buff your Manifest Armor.

The Molten Blades and Scorching Path nodes are necessary to give your summoned armour a stack of Molten Infusion whenever you hit them or an enemy with Void Cleave. Molten Infusion grants additional fire damage and a chance to ignite enemies, further supplementing your armoured minion's strength. You should also take the Nether Charge node for the chance to use Void Cleave one more time before a cooldown.

Passives

To maximise your potential with the Manifest Armor Forge Guard build, we recommend the following Passives:

Sentinel Passives: Juggernaut , Fearless , and Armour Clad are the Passives you'll want to make your Forge Guard sturdier and deadlier.

, , and are the Passives you'll want to make your Forge Guard sturdier and deadlier. Forge Guard Passives: The most vital Passive here is Folded Steel , which enables your manifest armor to deal additional damage. You'll also want to max out Weapons Master to pump up your throwing attack damage, which will come in handy while using Shield Throw. Guardian is another fine Passive for a health increase, while Iron Attunement , Might , and Shield Crafter certainly won't hurt to boost your arsenal even further.

, which enables your manifest armor to deal additional damage. You'll also want to max out to pump up your throwing attack damage, which will come in handy while using Shield Throw. is another fine Passive for a health increase, while , , and certainly won't hurt to boost your arsenal even further. Paladin Passives: Valor is worth pouring points into, since it always pays off to have more health and healing effectiveness. Defiance and Holy Icon are also good choices.

is worth pouring points into, since it always pays off to have more health and healing effectiveness. and are also good choices. Void Knight Passives: The Void Knight's Passives aren't terribly applicable to the Forge Guard aside from Abyssal Endurance, which offers up a nice array of overall health and resistance buffs.

Last Epoch Best Paladin Sentinel build

It's hammer time! Pop that nova-shaped hammer spread and watch all enemies - even primordial dragons - disintegrate into nothingness. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Eleventh Hour Games

The Paladin is what most folks will probably think of when they first hear about the Sentinel - a powerful champion of goodness, basked in holy abilities that can clear out evil-doers in a matter of seconds. The Hammer Throw Paladin list of Skills we've listed below takes this to a new level by sending a devastating array of hammers exploding out from your Paladin in a nova, and this screen-cleaning build is so popular with the Last Epoch community that it's been dubbed "Nova Hammerdin."

Hammer Throw

There's nothing quite as satisfying as unleashing a wave of projectiles with Hammer Throw, and you'll constantly be popping this Skill as you wade into the thick of combat. We'll tweak Hammer Throw on the Specialization Tree to manifest the unique nova-shaped effect that gives this build its affectionate nickname.

Work your way up the Skill tree to Avatar of the Spire to get the nova shape, which also doubles the additional hammers you can chuck. Combine this node with Enra's Technique to amplify all damage and critical strike chances for your hammers. Then it's just a matter of piling on the damage - Zealot's Conviction and Weighted Hammers are my favourite nodes for getting this job done.

Holy Aura

Holy Aura gives your Paladin and nearby allies 30% increased damage and +15% elemental resistance, and is a fantastic insurance policy for a hammer-wielding warrior who's always in the centre of battle.

Shelter From the Storm is a pivotal choice for granting everyone under Holy Aura's buff additional elemental resistance, and Call to Arms will elevate their physical damage. We can also tweak Holy Aura's synergy with Hammer Throw by maxing out the Expedite and Fanaticism nodes for a very nice bump to attack and throwing speed.

Sigils of Hope

Sigils of Hope creates an array of swirling holy symbols that buff your Paladin and allies, conferring fire damage with every attack and spell as well a 30% health regeneration boost. This Skill works well alongside Holy Aura as a potent buffing combo.

Take Empowering Sigils to increase the damage granted per active sigil. Then spec into Iron Sigils, Enduring Hope, Tetragram, Meditation, and finally Sign of the Guardian to summon more sigils, increase their potency, and grant them extra bonuses, including an increased block chance.

Smite

What are Paladins best known for, if not casting Smite? This Skill burns enemies and heals allies with light from the heavens. It's a versatile, reliable ability that becomes even better when we modify it to also give our Paladin a traversal edge.

You're going to want to work your way towards Descend on the Smite Specialization Tree, maxing out Righteous Flurry along the way. Descend allows your Paladin to teleport to Smite's targeted location, smacking all surrounding enemies as they reappear. Combine this with Forceful Impact to knock thoese enemies away five metres. While you're at it, you should take Desperate Measures to ease up on Smite's mana requirements, and Soothing Balm to up Smite's healing potential.

Volatile Reversal

We've already got Smite as a solid movement Skill, but it's always a good call to have another one at our disposal. Volatile Reversal fits the bill by letting Paladins return to the position they were last at two seconds ago. It reverts changes to their current health and mana, which is handy when you need to get out of a tight spot but also want a quick mana recharge along the way.

To make Volatile Reversal even better, take Terminal Void Rift to leave behind a damage-dealing rift whenever you pop this Skill. Supplement this rift with the Dark Expanse and Harbinger of Dust nodes. To lessen Volatile Reversal's cooldown and amp up both your movement and attack speed after using it, select the Time Sap, Catching Up, and Warped Time nodes.

Passives

To maximise your potential with Hammer Throw Paladin build, we recommend the following Passives:

Sentinel Passives: Your priorites here are filling out Juggernaut , Fearless , Armour Clad , and Valiant Charge .

, , , and . Forge Guard Passives: The Forge Guard's Weapons Master Passive is a good one, after which it's not a bad idea to spec towards Siege Captain , which helps you deal additional physical damage with throwing attacks whenever you have a shield equipped.

Passive is a good one, after which it's not a bad idea to spec towards , which helps you deal additional physical damage with throwing attacks whenever you have a shield equipped. Paladin Passives: Conviction , Valor , Holy Icon , and Holy Precision are all pivotal Passives that I focused on when testing this build. You can also place some points in Sanctuary Guardian for an armour boost, or Reverence of Duality for slight stat increases across the board.

, , , and are all pivotal Passives that I focused on when testing this build. You can also place some points in for an armour boost, or for slight stat increases across the board. Void Knight Passives: There's nothing you need here aside from Abyssal Endurance, which is worth maxing out.

Best Sentinel Void Knight build

You know that this is the dark path of the Sentinel because half of the abilities manifest creepy purple energy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Eleventh Hour Games

Whenever there's a paladin in fantasy, there's always an anti-paladin - a warrior who still fights on the side of good, but uses dark forces in the process. In Last Epoch, this role is filled by the Void Knight Mastery. The Devouring Orb Void Knight build is an especially awesome one where your Void Knight essentially uses the power of black holes to damage enemies and open rifts into reality. This is a great option if you want your Sentinel to have a darker edge while dealing extreme AoE damage to everything in close proximity.

Anomaly

Anomaly is an interesting Skill that lets you manipulate enemies by sending them forward in time by five seconds. When you reactivate the Skill, you'll bring them back into your timeline. In a nutshell, you're "fast forwarding" and "rewinding" enemies, which can be very handy for thinning out crowded mobs or reorienting foes exactly where you need them to be for the purposes of setting up a combo. This is a tricky Skill to master, but it's an infinitely useful one once you wrap your head around it.

You can make Anomaly even more versatile via the Time Bubble node, which creates a bubble that slows enemies and shreds any void resistance they might have. Follow up by selecting Temporal Mastery to make your Time Bubble last longer, and Decimation to give you and your allies an increased critical strike chance while Time Bubble is up.

Devouring Orb

Devouring Orb manifests an orb that unleashes a void rift whenever something dies in the nearby area. All enemies around the orb take void damage, and each successive rift deals increasingly larger damage. This is an all-around awesome Skill that really communicates the "kill enemies with the power of black holes" vibe of this Mastery.

Rift Caller is an excellent node to ensure that any damage from Devouring Orb penetrates enemy void resistance. You should also invest in Dark Moon, Abyssal Rush, Cosmic Impact, and the almighty Extinction to ensure that those enemies you suck into the void don't come back alive for very long.

Shield Rush

Both a charging attack and a quick means of movement, Shield Rush sees the Void Knight dashing forwards through all enemies like a rampaging bull. You'll use this Skill to zip around the map, and it's especially satisfying to see a whole cluster of baddies explode after you've rushed through them.

Rush Mastery and Consuming Path should both be maxed out to make Shield Rush respectively cost less mana and deal more damage. Warrior's Entrance, Descent of the Void, Dark Regression and Void Breaker are other good nodes, and if you want to use Shield Rush without actually holding a shield in your hands, grab Dark Rush.

Smite

Paladins aren't the only ones who can use Smite - it's a superb damage Skill for Void Knights as well. You'll be using this as your go-to damage Skill during those moments when Devouring Orb isn't enough.

Pillars of Light is a good node to pick here, giving you the chance to double cast Smite. Follow up by putting points into all of the nodes branching off from Pillars of Light, but especially Sacrifice, Atonement, and Deep Impact.

Rebuke

Rebuke lets you channel for a few seconds, taking 80% less damage as you do so. Once you stop channeling, you'll send off a wave at all nearby foes that deals damage dependent on every hit you received while channeling. It's a solid payback Skill that you'll rely on as your main means of defense.

To increase Rebuke's maximum duration, max out Bide. To amplify health regeneration and reduce any incoming damage you might receive while channeling, put some points into Regenerative Shell, Brave the Elements, and Augmented Plating.

Passives

To maximise your potential with the Devouring Orb Void Knight build, we recommend the following Passives:

Sentinel Passives: Take Fearless , Armour Clad , and Time and Faith for good boosts to health, armour, and mana.

, , and for good boosts to health, armour, and mana. Forge Guard Passives: Battle Hardened and Steel Aegis are somewhat useful, but you're probably better off conserving your Passive points and not investing here.

and are somewhat useful, but you're probably better off conserving your Passive points and not investing here. Paladin Passives: Defiance is nice for greater attunement and elemental resistance. The other Passives won't supplement your void-heavy damage output.

is nice for greater attunement and elemental resistance. The other Passives won't supplement your void-heavy damage output. Void Knight Passives: There are a lot of Passives to maximise here - focus on Abyssal Endurance and Temporal Corruption first, then go for World Eater. Future Strike supplements this build well, as does Echoing Strikes, Time Legion, Avatar of Regret, and Dread. You may also want to grab Eternal Form for increased vitality and health.

That finishes our look at the best builds available for the do-gooder that is the Sentinel. For more on all the class options available to you in Last Epoch, keep an eye on Rock Paper Shotgun in the coming days as we proceed to delve into the gothic Acolyte, the spell-slinging Mage, and the shifty Rogue.