Latest Palworld update defaults your Pals to "Relax" and lets you create artificial volcano conditions
Also fixes save bugs and stops players getting mega-rich by selling nails
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the Palwoods, Pocketpair have revealed a new Palworld update - Steam and Xbox patch v0.1.5.0. This is a larger overhaul, encompassing a juicy mixture of balance and technical tweaks that together make this spring's breakout survival game easier to play, less buggy and, dare I say, a little kinder, with various tweaks aimed at making life more liveable both for trainers and Pals. I have run my eye over the changelog at the bottom of this page and picked out a few highlights, like somebody fishing a stray banknote from the laundry.
A lot of the changes and additions are dedicated to base management. For instance, you can now achieve temperatures equivalent to a volcano by placing campfires next to each other, as their individual temperature values now stack, which will presumably make it easier to incubate Pal eggs that need to be properly roasted. The patch also introduces the option to perform work continuously without having to hold the button, which I definitely could have done with back at launch, before I jiggered my index finger on the crafting screen. In a rare show of generosity towards your long-suffering Pokenots, it adds a "Relax" setting to the Monitoring Stands that determine how fast your Pals will work.
The developers note that monitoring stands now default to "Relax", even if you already had them set to a crushing work regimen (you monster). So if you find that your incarcerated labourers are slacking off post-download, you'll need to go back and change the setting manually - all the while laughing diabolically as your base residents beg for a reprieve. Consider this an inadvertent test of your morals, I guess.
Other fixes are designed to uphold the law and the sanctity of the so-called free market. You'll no longer be able to get filthy rich by selling "abnormally" overpriced nails, or ride through prohibited hunting zones without breaking the law, and the police response to crimes has been "significantly increased".
All that, plus the usual grab-bag of bug fixes aimed at things like Pals getting stuck on roofs, server lobby complaints, and various save file issues. As ever, the Patch Gods giveth and the Patch Gods taketh away: Pocketpair say there are already a few issues with Steam version v0.1.5.0. "There is an issue where Pals created through breeding retain their passives," reads a TwiXer update. "We plan to roll back this change as soon as possible."
Palworld's daily player counts appear to have dropped off a fair bit since its record-breaking launch, but it's still a wildly popular release - the most-played Steam game at the time of writing that isn't a free-to-play evergreen title like DOTA 2. Last week, Pocketpair's community manager was moved to remind players that if they're frustrated by a shortage of Palworld updates, they can always play other games. The developers also continue to wrestle with the problem of Palworld hacks and cheaters.
Anyway, here's the full v0.1.5.0 changelog, plucked from Steam - the Steam patch is live, but it sounds like the Xbox or Game Pass version is still in the winds.
▼Major Fixes
・Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen
・Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data
▼Key Configuration
・Added fully supported keyboard key configuration
▼Guild
・Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in
▼Player Issues
・Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)
・Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime
・Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects
▼Pals
・Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to "attack aggressively," the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat
・Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)
・Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills
・Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda's partner skill "Grenadier Panda" on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls
▼Base Issues
・Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.
・Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area
・Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.
・Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof
・Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.
・Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)
・Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs
・Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.
・Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)
・Implemented "relax" working style on the monitoring stand
▼Balance Adjustment
・Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills
・Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails
・Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed
・Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance's crossbow
・Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.
・Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs
▼Network Related
・Renovated the server lobby
・[Search by server name] will now work
・Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server
*On community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled
▼Others
・Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed
・You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings
・Fixed many minor bugs
・Corrected various incorrect text
・Improved measures against cheating
*We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update.