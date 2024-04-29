Layers Of Fear dev's next original game will be revealed this year

Twitter user pl_evil has helpfully translated a recent letter to shareholders from Bloober Team, showing that their new game "Project C" will be revealed later this year. This will be the studio's next original game, after they wrapped up Layers Of Fear last year with, confusingly, Layers Of Fear (the natural progression for a series: Layers Of Fear, Layers Of Fear 2, and then Layers Of Fear again, although it was going to be called Layers Of Fears at one point).

Bloober Team are currently doing a lot of IP work for other people, with the Silent Hill 2 remake due out later this year, and a game codenamed "Project R" in concert with Skybound Entertainment. Skybound are The Walking Dead company, so I wouldn't give you long odds for a bet on what Project R is about. Neither would I be surprised if Project C is unveiled this summer by a man named Geoff with shiny shiny trainers. I'm interested to see what it is, and honestly I'm hoping it's a brand new standalone thing, rather than a forced sequel to Observer or 2021's The Medium (where I got the header).

Bloober Team are your favourite developers that broke big after 2014's P.T. never manifested into a full game, and Bloober Team did one instead. I'm being facetious, but Bloober team didn't establish themselves as a horror dev to watch until their P.T.-but-art-metaphor-mansion Layers Of Fear in 2016. I have enjoyed many of their games since, and their original IP is often something to do with seeing reality weirdly or a bit wrong - Observer was a cyberpunk horror where you could jack in to the degrading memories of dead people and in The Medium you could look at the living world and the dead world at the same time. Apart from that the vibes of their games are quite different, so something new again would be cool.

Their rearview mirror for other people's IP is 2019's Blair Witch, which wasn't everyone's favourite, but they've talked about their approach to remaking Silent Hill 2 as being "faithful to the original title". Unless they pull a Hades with Project C's reveal this year, Silent Hill 2 will be the next Bloober Team game to come out, while Project R is due to be revealed next year.