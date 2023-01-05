Silent Hill 2 remake will take a "very safe approach to any changes"

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake will "stick close to the original" while applying adjustments like an over-the-shoulder camera. In an interview with DreadXP, Anna Jasińska from Bloober Team spoke about their approach to the remake.

"We are focusing on bringing the distinct, visceral atmosphere back in the modernized Silent Hill 2," said Jasińska, Bloober's chief marketing officer. "Longtime fans shouldn’t worry about us 'missing the point' while we’re livening up the title. We faithfully stick to the traditional story canon while remaking the gameplay and updating the graphics from the ground up. These are the reasons why Konami entrusted us with the remake in the first place."

While the remake is re-telling the story from the original, with the same locations and characters, it's being "modernised" in several ways.

"A big visible change is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera, which altered the perspective of a few iconic set pieces, but also meant an overhaul to the combat system," says Jasińska. "The latest technological achievements do wonder when it comes to making the visuals pop. As you see, we are not straying away from the original concept of making this cult classic; we just have some ideas on how to make the peculiar scare factors more appealing to the contemporary audience."

In retrospect, the graphical limitations of the PlayStation 2 original are a part of its atmosphere and its spookiness. It remains to be seen, I think, whether Bloober can recreate that feeling with a higher fidelity horror game.

Jasińska also spoke about how Bloober came to work on the project. "The idea of working on this project stalked us for many years, and in 2019, we received an invitation from Konami to participate in the Tokyo Games Show. To our delight, Konami asked us to prepare a concept for a remake of the original game’s second installment in exchange for the opportunity of bringing the concept to life. Of course, we weren’t the only contenders. Many other studios were vying for cooperation as well, but in the end, our concept was the one that stole Konami’s heart. They recognized our commitment and passion for horror, and that alone was an enormous distinction for us.

"As for apprehension, yes, the pressure is high since we’re dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made. We want to stick close to the original, and we will put it in the spotlight for years to come."

The Silent Hill 2 remake was announced last October, one of a trio of Silent Hill games in development alongside Silent Hill f and No Code's Silent Hill: Townfall. All of them are headed to PC, although with no release dates as yet.