The Sims 4 kicks off the weirdly horny new roadmap with a refresh to base game swimwear

The Sims 4 is nothing if not a teetering jenga tower of updates and add-ons and DLC packs, and the latter half of 2024 will be no exception for EA's life sim king. Yesterday saw the release of an update to the base game's swimwear, kicking off the updates teased in the recently-revealed new roadmap, Season Of Love. The roadmap video's vibe is that it and its partner saw you from across the bar and wondered if you'd be interested in joining them, and it kind of weirds me out.

The swimwear update is the first of two free updates, and the roadmap also features two destination kits - destinations being the in-game areas where your Sims go to hang out and do stuff, as opposed to residential areas, where they live and go to the toilet. Scuttlebut online suggests they're build items for a cafe and a pool, which is inline with the teaser image on the official site. There's also an expansion pack described as flirtatious and called Fountain Of Desire, and with the tagline, "Made waves, but we WooHoo'd anyway." This seems to suggest your Sims can fuck in a town square, but I don't have any details confirming that.

Still, new colours on the base game swimwear! Which is good (plus some of the more summery tops, like the tankini and wrap, are getting a refresh two, so your Sims can be beach ready). It's nice that they still kick on updates to the base game every now and then, but everyone knows the real hotness on The Sims 4 is with custom content. Modders are always a few steps ahead.

Anyway, any guesses on what the expansion pack might be are gratefully received. It looks sort of European-y, maybe? I haven't really loved many of the expansions since the Eco Lifestyle update let you be a dumpster-diving goblin living off mouldy cupcakes and bugs (real fans know The Sims is actually a horror game).