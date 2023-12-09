If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's For Rent expansion is out, letting you live your landlord dreams

Whatever they may be

An apartment building in The Sims 4's For Rent expansion.
Image credit: EA Maxis
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Squashed as it was between The Game Awards, a dozen or more game announcements, and the release of The Finals and The Day Before, you can be forgiven for missing the release of the latest expansion for The Sims 4 on December 7th. For Rent adds multi-family lots to the aging dollhouse 'em up, and with it the ability to be a landlord or renter within apartnment buildings.

The "multi-family lot" feature is flexible enough that you can use it to create basement flats and duplexes as well as apartment buildings. It should have some fun storytelling potential as families live in close quarters together, and there's a new region, Tomarang, to help you get started. Tomarang features a botanical garden, Spirit House, an animal sanctuary and a night market.

If you're the owner of a property, you'll be charged with keeping your tenants happy by repairing their utilities, keeping them in essentials like water and flushable toilets, as well as fighting off toxic mould, roaches and, uh, ghosts. Y'know, usual homeowner stuff. Should you fail, your ratings will fall and you could be faced with a "Tenant Revolt".

The Sims has long been tagged with being a power fantasy for millennials, many of whom may never own their own home. I don't think For Rent is counter to that common narrative, because it presumably lets you put your landlord in a swimming pool and remove the ladder. Now that's a millennial power fantasy.

For Rent is a full epxansion, meaning it comes with mechanical additions as well as items for building with, which places at the top of The Sims 4's DLC price range. It's £35/€40/$40.

Apartment living looks to be a core feature of the next Sims game, currently called Project Rene.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Sims 4

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Related topics
Electronic Arts Mac Maxis PC PS4 RPG Simulation Xbox One
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.

Comments