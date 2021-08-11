Life is going to be slightly less strange this September, it turns out. Real life will stay weird, I have no doubt, but Deck Nine's adventure dramas are getting a bit spread out. While Life Is Strange: True Colors will still be launching in September, the Remastered Collection planned for the end of the month is now being delayed to avoid putting too much pressure on the development team. We can now expect the remastered bits to come in early 2022. Another trailer for True Colors will land tomorrow as well.

Deck Nine explain the reasons for the delay in their announcement post:

"Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life Is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors and the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection for all platforms [...] until early 2022."

Instead of the Remastered Collection launching at the end of September, Deck Nine say that the Wavelengths DLC for True Colors will launch on September 30th. That bonus story will have you play as Steph in the year before protagonist Alex shows up to Haven Springs.

The Delux Edition of True Colors still includes the Remastered Collection games, Deck Nine say, and you'll have access to them when they're released in early 2022.

Life Is Strange: True Colors, the newest of Deck Nine's supernatural teen dramas, is still planned for September 10th. They'll be revealing a "first look" trailer for the Wavelengths DLC tomorrow, they say.