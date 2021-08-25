Bandai Namco have scared up a game update for Tarsier Studios' creepy adventure sequel today. The Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition, developed by Supermassive Games, is an upgrade meant to make it look prettier for the new generation of consoles. As with other "next-gen" upgrades, us PC folks are lucking into some extra beautification through a matching free game update. There are new knobs and settings to fiddle with in the free update to make your next trip through your nightmares just a little scarier.

As for the details, here's what's souped up in the Enhanced Edition: ray-traced reflections, volumetric shadows, interactive particles, and immersive audio. "Particles are more abundant and dynamically affected by Mono, Six and the main antagonists," Bandai Namco say. "Particles swim and eddy behind them, creating a more realistic and immersive environment."

On the whole then, light and shadows and reflections that all feel just a bit more real thanks to snazzy now-gen tech. Console folks will have "Beauty mode" and "Performance mode" that they can toggle on. For us PC folks, Bandai Namco say that all visual settings can be individually changed in the advanced settings menu.

BandaiNam dig in a bit more to their goals for the Enhanced Edition over on the PlayStation Blog.

"When it came to choosing which features to add, one important criteria was also to improve player immersion. We wanted players to feel like they are diving into their little nightmares. This focus on immersion implies an important attention to details. Adding more particles which are dynamically affected by Mono in the air but also on the ground with dust on the old carpets. To make the player’s senses more alert, the 3D audio gives a hint on the direction of the danger but it doesn’t mean that it will be easier to escape."

Alice B's Little Nightmares 2 review calls it one of the bestest of the best. "It hits all the expected Little Nightmares notes - whether for good or ill," she says. "The sometimes-unfair chase scenes, where you're pursued by a rampaging, lumpen adult scuttling across the ceiling or a horde of monstrous somethings falling over each other like a wave, make a return. But the satisfying platforming puzzles return too, and some of those monsters, and the warped settings you encounter them in, are fabulous."

In a patch note over on Steam, Bandai Namco say "when raytracing is ON, stutter issues have been observed when running quickly through a level for the first time. We are investigating this issue and we are planning to release a patch as soon as possible."

The Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition is available today for PC players as a free patch. That'll download for you through your copy on either Steam or GOG.