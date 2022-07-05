Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, out 2023

The bombastic hack-and-slasher Lollipop Chainsaw is making a return, ten years after the original’s release. Yoshimi Yasuda, former CEO of Kadokawa Games (the original publishers of Lollipop Chainsaw) vaguely teased the game's return last month during its 10-year anniversary, but it's now been confirmed that the remake is definitely happening and that Yusada will be returning to the series alongside his new studio, Dragami Games.

If you never had the pleasure of playing Lollipop Chainsaw, watch the trailer below for a taste of the chaos.

We didn’t have the, uhh, pleasure of playing Lollipop Chainsaw back in 2012 since it never released for PC, but there’s a good chance that this remake will also serve as a long-awaited PC port. Originally developed by Grasshopper Manufacture (Goichi Suda's outfit), the game follows cheerleader Juliet in a skimpy cheer uniform ripping and tearing her way through hordes of flesh-eating zombies with her boyfriend Nick, a talking decapitated head.

Couple of quick notes about the remake. Yasuda says that the remake will aim to recreate the original but with "a more realistic approach to graphics". It's not entirely clear what this realistic approach actually means just yet, but it sounds like it will be more than just a simple port. He also shared that game’s original licensed soundtrack will be completely replaced with new music ("aside from a few licensed tracks"), which is a bit of a shame as the original had a handful of absolute certified bangers in there.

Dragami Games has also tweeted that development of the game "will be handled by a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda, and development staff from Dragami Games," but there's been no mention of whether that includes Suda so far.

There's also no confirmation about what platforms the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake will release on just yet, but with talk of new graphics and introducing the cult classic to those unacquainted with Juliet's chainsaw, we're feeling optimistic for a PC release.