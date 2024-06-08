Lost And Found Co. is a hidden object adventure in which you play as a duck-turned-human intern

I wrote about the Wholesome Direct earlier this evening and pulled out a handful of games I liked from the showcase. I didn't mention the game I liked most, because I wanted to give it this fuller shoutout. Lost And Found Co. is a hidde object adventure game set in a colourful, densely detailed world, and there's a demo available to play now.

I love the setup: you're a duck turned into a human and made an intern of a goddess's "magical startup dedicated to finding lost items".

I remember when every hidden object game was a faintly hideous photo-collage about investigating ghost murders in an endless procession of damp sheds. It's been a delight to see the Where's Wallyfication (or Waldofication, if you're American) of the genre in recent years, with a growing number of games featuring richly illustrated scenes packed with humour.

Lost And Found Co. seems to be in the same vein as Hidden Folks and Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective, where it's just a pleasure to hang out in its spaces even when you can't find what you're looking for. I appreciate that there's a story to pull you through each scene, too.

You can grab the demo from Steam now, with the full game as yet undated.