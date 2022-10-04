If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Magic: The Gathering Arena is heading back to Innistrad in 2023

A second Explorer Anthology is also coming later in 2022
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered is coming to Magic The Gathering: Arena in the first half of 2023.

Gothic horror strikes again in Magic: The Gathering Arena in 2023, when the Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered set rears up from its grave in the first half of the year. The remaster of 2016’s return to the plane of werewolves, vampires and zombies was revealed by Wizards Of The Coast today during a stream that kicked off Magic: The Gathering’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Watch on YouTube

Innistrad is one of my favourite planes from Magic, so I’m quite pleased to hear Shadows Over Innistrad is being remastered for Arena. The original launched in paper Magic back in April 2016 as part of a two-set block, joined by Eldritch Moon a few months later. Those sets dealt with the warping of the protector of Innistrad, the archangel Avacyn, and touched on cosmic horror thanks to the arrival of the monstrous Eldrazi titan Emrakul from the plane of Zendikar.

If you fancy a look at Shadow Over Innistrad's cards early then you can check them out here. They'll be legal in the Explorer and Historic formats.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered wasn’t the only thing lined up for Arena in the coming months though, as the Wizards stream also announced that a second Explorer Anthology is heading to the digital CCG sometime later this year. That follows July’s first anthology, which plonked a load of extra cards from the Pioneer format into the game. No firm dates to report for the new batch just yet.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered should arrive in Magic: The Gathering Arena sometime in the first half of 2023. You can download the free to play card game from the Epic Games Store or directly from the Wizards’ site here.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch