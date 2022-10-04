Magic: The Gathering Arena is heading back to Innistrad in 2023

Gothic horror strikes again in Magic: The Gathering Arena in 2023, when the Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered set rears up from its grave in the first half of the year. The remaster of 2016’s return to the plane of werewolves, vampires and zombies was revealed by Wizards Of The Coast today during a stream that kicked off Magic: The Gathering’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Innistrad is one of my favourite planes from Magic, so I’m quite pleased to hear Shadows Over Innistrad is being remastered for Arena. The original launched in paper Magic back in April 2016 as part of a two-set block, joined by Eldritch Moon a few months later. Those sets dealt with the warping of the protector of Innistrad, the archangel Avacyn, and touched on cosmic horror thanks to the arrival of the monstrous Eldrazi titan Emrakul from the plane of Zendikar.

If you fancy a look at Shadow Over Innistrad's cards early then you can check them out here. They'll be legal in the Explorer and Historic formats.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered wasn’t the only thing lined up for Arena in the coming months though, as the Wizards stream also announced that a second Explorer Anthology is heading to the digital CCG sometime later this year. That follows July’s first anthology, which plonked a load of extra cards from the Pioneer format into the game. No firm dates to report for the new batch just yet.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered should arrive in Magic: The Gathering Arena sometime in the first half of 2023. You can download the free to play card game from the Epic Games Store or directly from the Wizards’ site here.