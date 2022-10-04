Magic: The Gathering is getting Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy crossovers

Card game Magic: The Gathering introduced sets which cross over with other worlds last year under the name Universes Beyond. Wizards Of The Coast announced during an investor call today that future crossovers would include Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed - although not until 2024.

Wizards CEO Cynthia Williams didn't share any other information about the crossovers. Previous cards in the Universes Beyond initiative have been released as individual cards via MTG's Secret Lair drops, or as complete sets in the popular Commander format.

Previous crossovers have included those for The Walking Dead, Warhammer 40K, and Stranger Things, and next year will see the addition of The Lord Of The Rings and Doctor Who sets. Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy aren't the first crossovers which are strictly videogame-related either, as there have previously been Fortnite and Street Fighter sets.

While these crossovers have so-far remained exclusive to the physical cards, The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-earth set due next year will also be added to digital card game Magic: Arena. There's no word on whether Assassin's Creed or Final Fantasy could follow suit the next year.

The same investor call did bring some Magic: Arena news, with a planned remaster of 2016's Shadows Over Innistrad coming to the game next year.

If all this talk of cards, sets, lairs and so on is just baffling to you, check out this beginner's guide to Magic from our cousins over at Dicebreaker: