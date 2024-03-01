If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

March’s RPS Game Club pick is... Warhammer 40,000: Darktide!

The 'tides of March

A hulking, gas-masked humanoid rushes at the player in Warhammer 40k: Darktide
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Fatshark
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Hope everyone enjoyed the RPS Game Club returning with Cobalt Core, though personally, I’ve always found deckbuilders a bit short on the screaming slaughter of unclean heretics. Put down the cards and pick up a boltgun, then, as this month’s Game Club pledges eternal service (until April) to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

While it only released late in 2022, this co-op shooter/slasher has both grown considerably and pulled off an ambitious rework of its four misfit, Emprah-loving player classes. In addition to a number of entertaining, increasingly intense new missions, a massive skill tree overhaul has unlocked all manner of outlandish new abilities to play with. Shoot lightning from your hands! Shout at your friends so loudly they become invincible! Throw a big stone at people, killing them instantly!

These additions and tweaks were not just welcome, but arguably necessary. I liked Darktide on launch, but in hindsight it was just a pretty good Left 4 Deadlike with a rubbish, overly randomised gear system. Now it feels much more like it’s doing its own thing, which happily still involves plenty of meaty shooting and rhythmic bludgeoning, not to mention a somewhat less rubbish gear system that grants more control over which mutant-smiting tools you unlock and how you upgrade them.

A group of zombies getting pulverised in a gothic cathedral in Warhammer 20k: Darktide
Could be us. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Fatshark

In other words, if you recoiled at the touch of 2022-spec Darktide’s rough edges, now is a fine time to give it another shot – and if you’ve never tried it, why not have a go this month? It’s £33 on Steam but is included with PC Game Pass, and there’s full crossplay between the two. Another patched-in improvement, incidentally. And of course, we’ll be scribbling our own thoughts here on the site throughout March, culminating in a big friendly liveblog in which we can all share our thoughts/complain about RNG/hold hands and pray that Space Marine 2 isn’t delayed again.

I’m pencilling in 4pm on Friday March 29th for that liveblog. See you then, unless we end up sharing a righteous purge in the meantime.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Fatshark Games Indie RPG RPS Game Club Shooter
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments