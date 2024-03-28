Electric Nightmares

Join us, varlets, to talk Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in today’s RPS Game Club liveblog

In the grim darkness of 4pm GMT

Live
A Zealot unleashes his Flamer on the horde in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Feature by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
The time is nigh for this month’s RPS Game Club liveblog, where we’ll of course be discussing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. We’ve already had some good pre-chat, and now at 4pm GMT today (March 28th), we’ll reconvene right here for a proper 41st Millennium natter.

Does Darktide get in the way of Darktide for you as well? Are you a fellow acolyte of the rock? Let’s talk.

Hello, just checking this thing works. See you back here at 4pm GMT!

James Archer