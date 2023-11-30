The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 40: the last voyage of the Bethesda review replies

This week on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, we get a little bit removed from the rails, as it were. Things aren't looking great for Starfield - or at least, they're looking mixed, as in the Steam reviews, and verified but nameless devs are responding to negative reviews with comments that are basically like "no, our space game is fun and you're playing it wrong". We laugh about this (but also discuss the role of Steam reviews and devs replying to them). As well as that, the lads have been playing, well, the same sort of stuff this week, James brings us talk of mini PCs, and Nate makes us play Dracula or Russell Crowe. Extremely normal.

This week we've been playing Darktide, still, a big update to the dinosaur game Nate likes Path Of Titans, which has had a big update, Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus, and a game I can't talk about.

Recommendations this week are the wedding planning app BrideBook, the second series of Invicible and Texture by Battle Tapes, and the third series of Only Murders In The Building.