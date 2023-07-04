Meet the newest and cutest member of the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Tactica's latest trailer

Grid-based strategy spin-off Persona 5 Tactica's latest trailer introduces a new member to The Phantom Thieves: Erina. Or maybe she’s just a temporary friend. Atlus describe her as a “mysterious revolutionary with a strong sense of justice,” although it’s not yet clear what we’re revolting against, aside from vaguely-French demons. Check out the new gameplay trailer.

Every turn-based RPG just needs two moves, in my opinion: one that deals low damage but leaves enemies vulnerable (or staggered, or stunned, or asleep), and another move that deals high damage to those now vulnerable enemies. Persona 5 Tactica has both with Morgana's skills, so mission accomplished. There’ll be plenty of strategic thinking here.

Otherwise, we don’t know too much about the gang’s spin-off adventure. Our favourite Phantom Thieves are now in chibi form and have stumbled across a different realm that may or may not be connected to the alternate dimension of the Metaverse. And now they need to help out with a revolution and overthrow a military group. Not too dissimilar to what they were doing in modern-day Japan, then.

Developer Atlus also dropped a brand new trailer for Persona 3 Reload (the remake) to show off the cast’s new English voices. There’s lots of new footage here, too, from both the demon-slaying and high-schooling parts of the series. The 2006 RPG only came to PC this year via Persona 3 Portable, which our Ed thought was an interesting and simpler take on the series. Maybe the remake will add some of P5’s less simple nuts and bolts, too.

Persona 5 Tactica comes out on November 17th for PC (via Steam and Game Pass) and consoles. Persona 3 Reload sadly won’t be with us until next year, also launching on Game Pass.