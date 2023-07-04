If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meet the newest and cutest member of the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Tactica's latest trailer

Persona 3 Reload shows off its new English voice work, too

Screenshot from Persona 5 Tactica, showing the Phantom Thieves pose and prepare for a confrontation.
Image credit: Image Credit: Atlus
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Grid-based strategy spin-off Persona 5 Tactica's latest trailer introduces a new member to The Phantom Thieves: Erina. Or maybe she’s just a temporary friend. Atlus describe her as a “mysterious revolutionary with a strong sense of justice,” although it’s not yet clear what we’re revolting against, aside from vaguely-French demons. Check out the new gameplay trailer.

Watch on YouTube

Every turn-based RPG just needs two moves, in my opinion: one that deals low damage but leaves enemies vulnerable (or staggered, or stunned, or asleep), and another move that deals high damage to those now vulnerable enemies. Persona 5 Tactica has both with Morgana's skills, so mission accomplished. There’ll be plenty of strategic thinking here.

Otherwise, we don’t know too much about the gang’s spin-off adventure. Our favourite Phantom Thieves are now in chibi form and have stumbled across a different realm that may or may not be connected to the alternate dimension of the Metaverse. And now they need to help out with a revolution and overthrow a military group. Not too dissimilar to what they were doing in modern-day Japan, then.

Developer Atlus also dropped a brand new trailer for Persona 3 Reload (the remake) to show off the cast’s new English voices. There’s lots of new footage here, too, from both the demon-slaying and high-schooling parts of the series. The 2006 RPG only came to PC this year via Persona 3 Portable, which our Ed thought was an interesting and simpler take on the series. Maybe the remake will add some of P5’s less simple nuts and bolts, too.

Persona 5 Tactica comes out on November 17th for PC (via Steam and Game Pass) and consoles. Persona 3 Reload sadly won’t be with us until next year, also launching on Game Pass.

About the Author
Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
