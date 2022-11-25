Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meta's new AI can beat human players at Diplomacy

It never "intentionally" lies
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
A chart shows how Meta's new AI models behaviour to beat humans at diplomacy

Here's an exciting 'AI can do that now' moment: Meta's latest AI, Cicero, can beat human players at classic negotiation and betrayal game Diplomacy. While playing online at webDiplomacy.net, it's achieved "more than double the average score of human players", ranking "in the top 10 percent of participants who played more than one game". It can figure out who needs persuading to do what, then engage with those players using impressive and effective natural language.

I won't do a 'taking over the world' joke. I won't.

Diplomacy is a stripped back board game where players compete for domination of Europe in a free-for-all version of WW1. Every turn you manoeuvre a small number of armies around the board, but more importantly, you make alliances. You tell Geoff you need to band together against Margret's Germany, agree to support his troops into Berlin, then secretly swap your support to Margaret because she's promised to help you storm through Paris. Diplomacy is, as Meta's research blog post puts it, "a game about people rather than pieces".

Savvy manoeuvring helps, of course, and that's a strategic domain where advanced AI's skills uncontroversially trump those of humans - one which Meta will of course play down. Nevertheless, it's still a game where you need to convince people to cooperate with you, and cicero can do just that.

More specifics can be found on Meta's blog post and the team's research paper, but you can jump straight to the most impressive bits by looking at research scientist Mike Lewis's twitter thread.

Meta's blog post does get into the nitty gritty of what makes Cicero tick, which is pretty interesting. Rather than improving solely through supervised learning, where an AI trains on "labeled data such as a database of human players’ actions in past games", Cicero makes predictions and tries to stick to them:

"Citerative runs an iterative planning algorithm that balances dialogue consistency with rationality. The agent first predicts everyone's policy for the current turn based on the dialogue it has shared with other players, and also predicts what other players think the agent's policy will be. It then runs a planning algorithm we developed called piKL, which iteratively improves these predictions by trying to choose new policies that have higher expected value given the other players' predicted policies, while also trying to keep the new predictions close to the original policy predictions."

Another Tweet from Lewis expands on that, saying Cicero is "designed to never intentionally backstab" but that "sometimes it changes its mind...".

Meta suggest one future application for an AI like Cicero could be creating videogame NPCs that talk realistically while understanding your motives. Maybe we really will get to talk to the monsters.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch