If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft and Nvidia sign deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

A 10-year pledge to pretend they're not building a monopoly

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A picture of Captain Price from Modern Warfare 2's remake.

A hearing took place at the European Commission in Brussels today related to Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Afterwards, Microsoft held a press conference and announced that they've signed a deal to bring all Xbox PC games to Nvidia's cloud service GeForce Now. The deal includes Call Of Duty, if Microsoft come to own it.

Watch on YouTube

"We have signed a 10 year agreement with NVIDIA that will allow GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition," tweeted head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "We´re committed to bringing more games to more people – however they choose to play."

"Through this partnership, more of the world's most popular titles will now be available from the cloud with just a click, playable by millions more gamers," said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce, in a press release about the deal. The press release further states that the partnership "resolves Nvidia's concerns wth Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Nvidia is therefore offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition."

A similar deal has reportedly been offered but not accepted by Sony.

Microsoft announced their intention to purchase Activision Blizzard for $69 billion last year, but they face concerns from regulators in the US, UK and EU. The US Federal Trade Commission have filed suit to block the deal, with initial hearings planned for August 2023.

Earlier today, Microsoft signed a similar 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call Of Duty to Nintendo's platforms.

These are obvious attempts to reassure regulators and competitors that Microsoft owning Activision Blizzard would be totally cool and not at all a problem. I don't know how regulators will see these deals, but personally I don't know how a time-limited partnership addresses the underlying issue of Microsoft owning such a huge swathe of video games. It would just seem to delay the inevitable moment where they ruthlessly exploit their market position rather than eliminate that moment entirely. It's also worth noting that initial investigations by the UK's Competition & Market's Authority suggest that Nvidia GeForce Now control just 10-20% of the cloud gaming market, versus Microsoft's 60-70%.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch