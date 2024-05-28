Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the first Call Of Duty to launch on Microsoft Game Pass, according to a notification that went out this morning via the Xbox Game Pass app for iPhone and Android. "Just announced: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!" it reads. Sounds like a solid confirmation from me, though Microsoft and Activision have yet to start bellowing the news from any of Call of Duty’s official pulpits.

As reported by Tom Warren of the Verge, the notification links to a currently unpublished blog, which suggests that it has gone out early by accident. Look at me go, joining the dots. The addition of COD to Game Pass has been much rumoured, with one former Microsoft senior PR describing it as vital if the subscription service is to ever become "sustainable".

It all follows the more-deliberate release of a Black Ops 6 teaser trailer, below, which is certainly very Black Operational in being a woozy smear of period newsreel footage, close-ups of eyes, and vocodery voices urging you to discover the truth, although please bear in mind that the truth is a lie. By logical extension, are lies truth? In that case, let me swiftly add that Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 is actually a double-A immersive sim with an emphasis on dialogue puzzles, set in a pastel-coloured Soulslike dystopia under the friendly regard of a Capitol-wearing giga-wolf.

The trailer seemingly confirms that this year’s codpiece is indeed strapped to the groin of the first Gulf War, as per a report last November. There are fleeting glimpses of Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and OG George Bush, together with a shot of Glowering Silhouette Man from the first Black Ops. Doubtless there will be shooting of some kind, though my dream of lopping Thatcher’s head off and using it to petrify people like the Medusa’s head in GOW remains a few kilometres over the horizon of probability.

Still, remember that lies are truths, and as such, that this year’s Call Of Duty is definitely a pen-and-paper journalling game that’s only available in Malta. Roll with it, you apes! Anything’s possible! Look, they’re putting Call Of Duty in Gundam now!

There’s a big Black Ops 6 segment coming at Microsoft’s Summer Games Fest showcase on June 9th. Hopefully it'll clear a few things up, or at least give us some nicely remastered period music to hum along to.