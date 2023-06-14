Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes Definitive Edition will release in July

Might & Magic: Clash Of Heroes is canny mixture of strategy and puzzle gaming in which your attacks and defences are shaped by match-three battlefield manouvers. It's getting a Definitive Edition, announced in April, and it now has a release date: July 20th.

Below you'll find a new trailer that explains how it works and what the Definitive Edition changes. You'll also be able to play the game next week, when a demo is included as part of Steam Next Fest.

Originally released for the DS and developed by Capybara, Clash Of Heroes was a huge departure for the normally grognardy Might & Magic series. It's fleet footed, charming, and oddly relaxing, as you find the perfect move during battle to chain together attacks and thwart an enemy move before it happens.

The Definitive Edition is mostly faithful to the original, with some balance tweaks, bundled DLC, and new character portraits. The balance tweaks apparently mostly focus on the multiplayer mode, which allows you to fight 1v1, 2v2, and against bots or people both online and off.

The demo will be available to download from Steam between June 19th and June 26th, and includes the multiplayer mode with five playable heroes, as well as the campaign prologue. The full game, when it releases on July 20th, will cost $18/€18.

This Definitive Edition is being handled by DotEmu, but Capybara's most recent game, the wonderful Grindstone, contains some similar puzzle-strategy DNA.