Miss Twisted Metal? This Warhammer 40K multiplayer racer shooter is for you

Well, this isn't what I expected to see at tonight's Warhammer Skulls stream. The 2018 board game Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks is being turned into a free-to-play racing multiplayer shooter game, and there's an open alpha playtest available over on Steam right now. Developed by Grip: Combat Racing studio Caged Element, the reveal trailer for Warhammer 40K: Speed Freeks looks absolutely incredible. Come and shout dakka dakka with me below.

Warhammer's Orks are the main stars of Speed Freeks, and their scrappy battles in suped up trucks, bikes and cars look like good, chaotic fun. There will be a total of seven classes to pick from in the final game, including some very literal tanks, support wagons and simple 'damage' vehicles, and each one will come with their own abilities.

You won't be able to try every class in today's open alpha test, sadly, nor will you be able to sample all of the maps and modes that will be available in the final game. Caged Element only have a handful of these on show for now, but you will be able to try its Combat Racing Conquest mode, which will see players compete in a raucous race to the finish line. Along the way, you'll need to capture points and fight for big scores, so you better get your cannons ready, as this race ain't going to be pretty - not with 16 player matches on the go, that's for sure.

Other modes coming in the final game also include Chase Mode - where teams must capture and control points in quick succession - and Convoy Mode - where you must protect your team's Convoy while attacking the enemy.

It's not yet clear how the game will be monetised, admittedly, it being free-to-play and all, but hey, it can't hurt having a quick gander, can it? If you like what you see in the trailer, you can check out its open alpha now on Steam.