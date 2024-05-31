Skip to main content

Monster Hunter Wilds, Concord, and more: everything PC relevant announced at PlayStation State of Play May 2024

A big hairy dog monster in Monster Hunter Wilds
Image credit: Capcom
Nic Reuben avatar
News by Nic Reuben Staff Writer
Published on
5 comments

My PC has a big white case, and sometimes, I sit and think: “big white box good!” But other times, I glance over to my PS5 and think: “other big white box also good!” Then I start getting fanciful and imagine a lovely future where they can both combine into one. Keeping track of two big white boxes is hard! Luckily, I only have to write about one of those big white boxes for RPS the vast majority of the time. Today is one of the rare occasions I do have to cover both, so here’s everything announced at yesterday’s Playstation State Of Play that you, the discerning big white box owner, might find relevant:

Concord release date and trailer

Cover image for YouTube videoConcord - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games
Concord, the upcoming PvP FPS that counts Destiny and Activision alumni among its dev team, is getting beta in July, and a release on the 23rd of August, 2024. It will require a PSN account to play on PC. You might start to sense a theme as we progress.

God Of War: Ragnarok is PC-bound

Cover image for YouTube videoGod of War: Ragnarok - PC Announcement Trailer | State of Play 2024
