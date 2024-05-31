Monster Hunter Wilds, Concord, and more: everything PC relevant announced at PlayStation State of Play May 2024
My PC has a big white case, and sometimes, I sit and think: “big white box good!” But other times, I glance over to my PS5 and think: “other big white box also good!” Then I start getting fanciful and imagine a lovely future where they can both combine into one. Keeping track of two big white boxes is hard! Luckily, I only have to write about one of those big white boxes for RPS the vast majority of the time. Today is one of the rare occasions I do have to cover both, so here’s everything announced at yesterday’s Playstation State Of Play that you, the discerning big white box owner, might find relevant:
- Concord
- God Of War: Ragnarok
- Path Of Exile 2
- Dynasty Warriors Origins
- Until Dawn Remake
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Infinity Nikki
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Concord release date and trailer
Concord, the upcoming PvP FPS that counts Destiny and Activision alumni among its dev team, is getting beta in July, and a release on the 23rd of August, 2024. It will require a PSN account to play on PC. You might start to sense a theme as we progress.
God Of War: Ragnarok is PC-bound
Big axe and big feels-em-up God Of War: Ragnarok is coming to PC 19th of September, 2024. It will require a PSN account to play on PC. Told ya.
Path Of Exile 2 early access details
Action RPG Path of Exile 2 enters early access later this year. My brother owns a piece of Path Of Exile wall art they sent him for splurging ungodly amounts on MTX. I'm unironically very proud of the commitment.
Dynasty Warriors Origins is a Dynasty Wars game
Dynasty Warriors: Origins is coming in 2025. It’s “Fuelled by electrifying 1 vs. 1,000 action”.
Until Dawn Remake gets a release window
The remake of Until Dawn is coming in “fall” this year. Fake season, but apparently a real game.
Silent Hill 2 Remake gets a lot of screentime
The Silent Hill 2 remake got a new 14 minute trailer. You'll get to play horror's most famous wife guy this October.
Infinity Nikki announced
Infinity Nikki is an open world game from a former Breath Of The Wild dev. You dress up and ride around on a bike with a cat. Speaking of cats...
Monster Hunter Wilds is out in 2025
It's the Monst! The Monst of Monster Hunter Wilds are coming next year! Monst!
There is, of course, one huge question this all leaves me with: Why do the Monster Hunter Palicoes speak out loud now? It’s deeply cursed and I dislike it immensely. Please stop this. Down with this sort of thing. I don't want it. I'm not a fan. Make it go away. Please.