If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mr. Sun's Hatbox is a slapstick roguelike with a heavy dose of Metal Gear Solid 5

Build a Mother Base and retrieve a lost delivery this month

Round person looks worried at the top of a mountain in Mr. Sun's Hatbox
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Have you ever been waiting for a delivery, only to have it never arrive? Ever wondered where it went? How does the courier even begin to track a lost item? Mr. Sun’s Hatbox answers all of those questions (very seriously) in a genre-blending comedy. When I say genre-blending, I mean this is a platforming roguelike with extensive base-building, shooting, whacking, stealthing, and a heavy dose of Metal Gear Solid 5. Seriously. It launches on April 20th.

Your mission is to deliver Mr. Sun’s hatbox parcel. Simple. But when a gang steals that hatbox, the company’s Delivery Guarantee Team Insurance Policy means you're obligated to build a giant HQ underneath Mr. Sun’s shop, recruit a partially voluntary army, and jump-and-gun to retrieve the parcel. That’s what happens when your deliveries go missing.

The rules are more or less the same as most roguelikes. You’ll be jumping around and shooting hatbox thieves across pixelated labyrinths; occasionally, you’ll find and keep new weapons and hats with their own unique properties, such as a snake hat that munches nearby enemies. The fun twist comes with your underground, perpetually growing base of operations, which is also where those MGS5 vibes set in. If you find more hats and weapons than you can carry, there’s only one option: put your Big Boss gloves on, attach a balloon to the items, and watch them float away. They'll be waiting for you back at base.

Happily, you can kidnap - I mean recruit new playable characters this way too. Each character has their unique quirks. The one highlighted in the trailer is a melee expert, for example, but he’s also a lifelong thief, meaning he’ll pocket any gold you find for himself. Mix in different weapons and hats with their own properties, and you can see the character-building options take shape, or web out wildly. You can play the game in co-op, and there'll be PvP modes available, in case you want to share the fun.

Mr. Sun’s Hatbox comes from solo dev Kenny Sun and it's launching on April 20th on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The free demo is still available and was one of RPS' highlights from this year's Steam Next Fest.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch