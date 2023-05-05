Neon-folk horror Saturnalia is coming to Steam with a new first-person mode and more

The neon-soaked labyrinthine world of Saturnalia is coming to Steam later this year with a bunch of new features, developers Santa Ragione have announced. Saturnalia is an Italian folk horror that was released last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and it charmed many white knuckle horror fans. That includes the RPS Hivemind as Saturnalia was one our favourite games of last year.

Saturnalia follows four playable characters as they solve an intergenerational mystery, although an ever-changing town, tangled-up puzzles and shadowy horrors make things a little tricky.

The Steam release is adding an optional first-person mode, potentially making the maze-like world even more disorientating. For those worried about motion sickness in this mode, the team are also implementing accessibility features to alleviate that dizziness: camera responsiveness sliders, the option to switch to first-person only when indoors, and more. There’ll also be a “smooth animations” option that turns off the stop motion-like effect, otherwise known as the A-ha Take On Me aesthetic.

Other new features include a photo mode (for snapping the bright Giallo colours) and a monochrome film noir mode (to replace those bright Giallo colours). Every death shuffles the village's layout, so the photo mode can help you capture an iteration that you won't see again. That especially special one version. There’ll also be the achievement and cloud save support you’d expect from a Steam release.

"More and more I find myself skulking around the edges of the bell curve," AliceB said in her Saturnalia review, "looking for unusual things that provoke unusual feelings. Saturnalia is one. It's a pulse-raising, shiver-making, dark little whisper; a beautiful game." That little whisper is available now on the Epic Games Store for £20/€20/$20, or you can wishlist it on Steam ahead of its release later this year.