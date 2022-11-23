Netflix are developing a 'AAA' PC game with no microtransactions

Not content with your telly or your tablet, Netflix has begun making moves on your PC. The streaming giant is recruiting people to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game”, seeking those with knowledge of Unreal Engine and “experience with FPS and/or third person shooter games”. The ad for their lead engineer specifically refers to the game as a third-person action RPG.

The new hires will join former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny, team lead at the newly formed Netflix Games Studio. Who knows if they'll make anything good, but at least it'll probably come free with your 'flix.

The job postings reveal a few more details (cheers, Mobilegamer.biz). The ad for live service director confirms it'll be a live service game with regular updates and whatnot, which Netflix say they're keen to explore "without the barrier of ads or in-app purchases".

The ad for game director calls for someone who wants to create "a game that players want to come back to repeatedly is our primary goal", boasting a chance to "create, ship and run a game without any competing design constraints due to monetization." So yep, sounds like free-to-play with a Netflix subscription.

The game director ad also mentions their responsibilities will include crafting a narrative "worthy of a Netflix film/TV series", which can only be expected. If you own a huge portion of all the TV in the world I suppose you'd be silly not to look for franchise potential. Here's hoping they get off to a better start than Amazon.

This is the first we've heard of Netflix dabbling with PCs, but they started stocking mobile games in November last year. Their library now includes mobile-ified versions of RPS-approved dungeon-come-shopkeeper-sim Moonlighter, as well as ace grief 'em up Spiritfarer. I can also recommend Krispee Street, while we're here, which is like Hidden Folks but more children's colouring book.

Last month Netflix announced Ubisoft had hired them to make three mobile games, including an Assassin's Creed one.