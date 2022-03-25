New physics puzzler Lego Bricktales has awoken my inner child

I felt my inner-child squeal out when Lego Bricktales was announced during last night’s Future Games Show. They took my favourite part of Lego, building stuff, and turned the whole thing into a physics-based puzzle game, where you build creations to solve problems.

The premise is your grandfather, who just happens to own an amusement park, needs your help getting all the health and safety requirements above board. Because of some complicated Lego lore reasons, the only way to save the park is by helping people all around the world. How do you do that? By building increasingly complex contraptions of course. You can check out the trailer below:

You'll be globe trotting across five different biomes on your journey: gorgeous jungles, sun-soaked deserts, a busy city, a medieval castle and some tropical islands, all of which have been realised as extremely cute tiny dioramas made of Lego. You've also got a small robot sidekick tagging along the whole time for some reason, which sounds awesome.

The game's being developed by ClockStone, who you probably know for their Bridge Constructor set of games. Bridges are only the tip of the iceberg in Lego Bricktales though. You could be asked to build a bridge to cross a river, or you might be required to create something more complex and cooler, like a crane or a gyrocopter. You can also get away from it all, and customise the existing amusement park rides too.

I'm in love with this. Whenever I look at the modern platform-y Lego games, I always feel a bit like Professor Kane from that one episode of Community. What happened with Legos? They used to be simple. And now they are again!

There's no release date other than a vague 2022, but you can check out their website for more info.