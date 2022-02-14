New stealth RPG Abermore has big Thief meets Dishonored vibes

The studio behind 10 Second Ninja X have today announced a brand-new first-person stealth RPG called Abermore, a game in which you take on the role of a legendary thief and have 18 days to plan the heist of the century. It's coming to PC on March 29th, and judging by the mix of magic powers and shadow slinking I've seen from its trailer, it could be the ideal chaser for those craving another Arkane-esque immersive sim in their lives.

From the looks of things, Abermore won't be a one-and-done kind of stealth RPG, either. As you can see from the trailer below, the game promises a "unique campaign" every time you attempt its 18-day heist-athon. Exactly how unique each run will feel in practice remains to be seen, of course, but here's hoping the mixture of odd jobs and quests you'll be undertaking in the preparation period will offer enough variety to make each attempt feel substantially different from the last.

"In Abermore, players adopt the mantle of a legendary Robin Hood-esque figure, ’The Unhanged Man’, during the 18 days in a run-up to a daring heist," says director Dan Pearce. "Every campaign is unique and each new day provides new stories to stumble into, spoils to sell on the Blackmarket, and potential collaborators to help you as you prepare for the ultimate score: The Feast of the Lucky Few."

Said feast will take place in the town's Royal Palace, and I'm intrigued to see just how many ways you'll be able to get in there to achieve your goal. Indeed, the thing I'm most interested in its magical tarot cards. In the trailer I spotted a card that gives you a very Dishonored-esque teleportation ability to help you get around the map, which, as someone who's still knee-deep in Deathloop at the moment, is very much how I like to travel through the shadows these days.

You'll also be able to seduce aristocrats, form alliances, craft new equipment and trade goods for better loot in your plunderous plot, although how much of this carries over between runs remains to be seen. In any case, I'm very much up for another stealthy magic heist 'em up, and based on the trailer, Abermore certainly looks like it will be ticking a lot of boxes. I mean, who could say no to lethal bananas and possessed suits of armour?

If you want to find out more about the game, head on over to its Steam page. It's out on March 29th.