At what milestone do we begin contextualizing the age of a game with "do you want to feel old?" If it's five years, well, do you? Because No Man's Sky launched five years ago today. The space exploration sim has celebrated its anniversary with a look back on all its prior major updates and expansions as well as a tiny peek into the future. If for some reason you thought that Hello Games were done doing major updates to their procedural universe, you thought wrong. The next update is called Frontiers and is coming sometime soon.

You can catch the birthday trailer for No Man's Sky right here, a bit of a little victory lap to celebrate all progress the game has made since launch. It ends with just the tiniest of teasers that the Frontiers update is up next "soon".

"As we push forward to 2021, our next update Frontiers is something I’m very excited about," says studio founder Sean Murray in an anniversary post on the PlayStation blog. "In some ways it is just another update, but in other ways it’s a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary. There is still a lot we want to try, so much we are still excited for. The next step on that journey is not far off. We’ll have more to share on Frontiers with travellers very soon."

That's all we actually know about Frontiers right now. That and the logo, which includes two crescent moons inside the name Frontiers. If that's a hint, it's too subtle for me. Perhaps you lot have some theories though.

No Man's Sky has had so many updates that I'd honestly lost count. Frontiers will be the 17th, Hello Games say, following after the initial base-building update, surface vehicles, mechs, tamable creatures, rideable creatures, and more. It is genuinely an impressive list for five years of post-launch updates.

Last September, Sean Murray said that Hello Games is currently split between continued No Man's Sky updates and their next huge, ambitious game. We'll be hearing more about both in their own due times.