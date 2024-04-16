Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

No Rest For The Wicked launch trailer drops as devs promise no microtransactions, always-online or anti-cheat

A triple whammy

A pirate jabs their rapier at someone or something of screen in No Rest For The Wicked's early access launch trailer.
Image credit: Private Division
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on
10 comments

As a big fan of Ori And The Blind Forest, I am very excited for Moon Studios' new venture No Rest For The Wicked, an online ARPG which swaps the cutesyness of Ori and that ickle wickle forest for top-down fights against abominations slathered in muck and entrails. A new early access release trailer highlights said fights, alongside the devs saying that there's going to be no microtransactions, no always-online requirement, and no anti-cheat software bundled in. I don't want to speak too soon, but so far, it looks like we're onto something pretty darn good here.

Cover image for YouTube videoNo Rest for the Wicked - Official Steam Early Access Launch Trailer - PEGI
Watch on YouTube

The trailer accompanies Moon Studios' most recent Steam announcement discussing the state of the game at launch. Besides the lovely art style, what stands out to me is the variety of weapons and monsters on show. Weapons-wise, we've got staves that ping fireballs, two-handed curved blades, bows, claymores, spears, fiery broadswords, and a scimitar. Enemies-wise, we've got a lot of gangle. Lots of lanky guys. Lots of floaty tendrils and capes. They would've all made for talented basketball players, had it not been for the speculatory affliction that I'm presuming has plagued their world.

I'm not against carefully considered, non-predatory microtransactions, but I'm even less against games that have none of them. The game not requiring an internet connection is another win. Moon Studios co-founder Gennadiy Korol had a bit to say about this over Xitter in March, writing "even though Wicked was built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, we did not want offline-play to feel like a second thought and we want people to be able to play on the go when connection quality is not always ideal." As for anti-cheat? I may be ignorant, but I simply don't care whether a game has it or doesn't. Those kernels can watch me browse for a new pots and pans set, if they'd like. (Sorry, this is an extremely specific joke about Valorant.)

No Rest For The Wicked launches into Steam early access on 18th April. It'll include a "rich first chapter" of the story, alongside lots of weapons, bosses, additional quests, and a replayable "Cerim Crucible" dungeon. Four-player co-op, PVP, additional map regions and more are also planned to arrive before it leaves early access. The devs haven't set a date for when it'll enter 1.0.

For a better idea of how No Rest For The Wicked plays, here's Katharine's (RPS in peace) preview. She thought it was hard as hell, but was left eager to get stuck back in. "So yes, despite having my teeth kicked in on multiple occasions, and stumbling across more enemies than I'd like that were instant NOPE-outs from me, there is something about this game that's sunk its teeth into me. I want to know what lies beyond the fortifications of Sacrament, even if it is likely to be a) extremely horrible and b) soul-crushingly difficult."

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

No Rest for the Wicked (2024)

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Exploration Fantasy Hack & Slash Moon Studios PC Private Division PS5 RPG RPG: Action
See 3 more RPG: Hack & Slash Story Rich Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.
Comments