Best stats to level up first in No Rest For The Wicked

Looking for the best stats to level up in No Rest For The Wicked? As with most ARPGs, stats play a massive role in your character build in No Rest For The Wicked.

There are a total of 8 stats in No Rest For The Wicked that affect various systems like combat, carry weight, attack damage and more. Join us as we explain what each one of them does and which you should level up first in a playthrough.

No Rest For The Wicked stats explained

As mentioned, there are 8 stats in No Rest For The Wicked. These are:

Health: Increases your maximum hit points.

Increases your maximum hit points. Stamima: Increases your stamina meter, meaning you'll have a larger pool for dodging, parrying and blocking attacks. You'll also have a larger pool for delivering standard and heavy attacks.

Increases your stamina meter, meaning you'll have a larger pool for dodging, parrying and blocking attacks. You'll also have a larger pool for delivering standard and heavy attacks. Strength: Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Strength-based weapon.

Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Strength-based weapon. Dexterity: Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Dexterity-based weapon.

Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Dexterity-based weapon. Intelligence: Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using an Intelligence-based weapon.

Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using an Intelligence-based weapon. Faith: Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Faith-based weapon.

Increases the amount of damage you can inflict on foes when using a Faith-based weapon. Focus: Determines the amount of times you can use weapon Rune attacks. Weapons will sometimes have a Rune attached that grants it a special attack move. A point into Focus grants 20 Focus points, for every 100 you accrue you'll get a new bar of Focus to expend in fights.

Determines the amount of times you can use weapon Rune attacks. Weapons will sometimes have a Rune attached that grants it a special attack move. A point into Focus grants 20 Focus points, for every 100 you accrue you'll get a new bar of Focus to expend in fights. Equip Load: This determines the amount of equipped weight you can carry until you get over encumbered. Every point you put into Equip Load will give you an additional 10 carry weight points. The more weight you carry, the more likely you will enter into a heavy stance which will slow down your dodge but also give you a 'shove' attack. Normal dodge speed is a roll and a fast dodge is a quickstep.

You'll get three stat points for every main level you achieve in the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Moon Studios.

You can check the status of your stats by navigating from the main menu to the Stats menu (indicated by the little person icon). You'll also see a brief rundown of the each stat on the right side of the inventory menu, indicated by the coloured symbols.

At the start of each new game your character will automatically have a base value of 10 in each stat.

For each main level you achieve in No Rest For The Wicked, you'll gain 3 attribute points which you can disperse amongst your key stats in whichever order you choose. See below for our top recommendations of which stats to prioritise first.

Which stats to level up first in No Rest For The Wicked

Combat is grueling but you can make your life easier with a healthy supply of stamina. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Moon Studios.

In the early sections of the game, your main priority will be to stay alive and get to the town of Sacrament. Your weapons will be any that you can scavenge amongst the shipwreck and you won't be able to specialise in a particular build just yet.

For this reason, we reccomend putting points into Health and Stamina. Although this may sound boring initially, it will set you up with a great foundation.

Like with most ARPGs and Soulslikes, various weapon types in the game scale with different stats. Strength-based weapons will be larger, two-handed axes and swords whereas Dexterity weapons will be lighter, nimble weapons like bows, daggers and so forth. Investing into these stats will increase your damage output with said weapons, but until you figure out which weapons you wish to focus on it's best to pour your efforts into survival above all else.

Keep an eye on Focus too. If you're lucky enough to get a weapon with an attached Rune early on, Focus will allow you to execute unique combat moves via the Focus bars at the top left of the screen, (you'll start the game with one bar). For every 100 Focus points you get, you'll get an additional bar. One point invested into your Focus stat will give you 20 points meaning you'll get a new bar for every 5 points you invest into Focus.

That rounds off our guide to the best stats to level up first in No Rest For The Wicked. Now you should be all set to continue your journey to Sacrament with as little trouble as possible.