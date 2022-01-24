If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

5

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Founders Edition GPUs get price hikes, still cheaper than most

The RTX 3070 Ti’s extra £20 could be a lot worse, all things considered
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition, installed in a PC.

As spotted by VideoCardz, Nvidia have been bumping up the prices of their latest reference cards: the GeForce RTX 30 Founders Edition series. Here in the UK it’s only the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition that’s seen a hike, from £529 up to £549, but over in the lands of the Euro these graphics cards will set buyers back up to €100 more than before. That’s for the RTX 3090 FE, which now sits at a widowmaking €1,649, while the rest of the range has gained between €20 and €60 in wallet weight.

There’s a bit of a worry that we’ll see more of these price changes in the UK. While stock is vanishingly rare even by modern GPU standards, the Founders Edition models have presented some of the best opportunities to actually buy a new graphics card at retail value, either direct from Nvidia or from partnered retailers like Scan. Knowing both that, and the fact that these are some of the best graphics cards on the market, any further rise in the barrier to entry is going to disappoint.

That said, when it comes to price gouging, the green team clearly has a lot to learn – what’s another £20 when other RTX 3070 Ti models are going on Amazon for £1,200 or more? Come on, Nvidia, you’re not even artificially inflating these prices by double. Amateur hour, honestly. I guess there’s also the possibility of these Founders Edition rises being used to justify other RTX 30 series models getting even more expensive, but then nobody should be dropping several times the RRP on a graphics card to begin with. Even if it is a really, really tasty one.

Indeed, even if the whole lot of Founders Edition cards got the same hikes in the UK as they have in the EU, they’d still likely remain among the best-value GPU options available. Sometimes available, anyway.

Tagged With

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch