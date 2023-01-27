If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Occult pinball game Demon's Tilt is getting a sci-fi sequel

Survive a hostile derelict spaceship with only your flippers to fight back in Xenotilt

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from Xenotilt showing a pinball table with a scary semi-robotic person's head at the top

Spooky indie pinball hit Demon’s Tilt passed me by in 2019, so I’m pleased the devs have decided to build on their bumper success with a sci-fi-flavoured sequel. Xenotilt transports the silver sphere action from the occult cathedral surroundings of Demon’s Tilt to a floating space hulk called the Samaritan. Forget any thoughts of friendly assistance to rack up a high score though, because this game’s subtitle is Hostile Pinball Action. You can see just how hostile Xenotilt can get by watching the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Xenotilt is the sequel to 2019's pinball action game Demon's Tilt.

Demon’s Tilt looked like the kind of game you’d happily have poured whole weeks into on your Saturn or PlayStation back in the 90s, and Xenotilt’s going after the same effect. You and your shiny round metal best friends are up against the Xenophage, an alien menace that’s living inside the Samaritan. Only by achieving high scores and using some pretty hardcore-looking weaponry (for a pinball table, at least) can you defeat the Xenophage. They’re seven baddies you’ll take on, ranging from sentient malware in the form of a pirate queen to a weaponised blackjack dealer.

Xenotilt keeps the 32-bit look fostered by its predecessor, albeit with a more robotic and futuristic style to fit its new sci-fi theme. Composer E.C.2151 is back again too, with another frankly bumpin’ soundtrack inspired by the Mega Drive (not calling it Genesis, sorry). I’ve always enjoyed a blast of pinball, both real and digitised. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as connecting a flipper with a pinball and walloping it across the table like a cannonball right where you wanted it. Not that they often did go where I wanted them to, mind.

Xenotilt doesn’t have a release window beyond “coming soon” for now. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to grab it from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch