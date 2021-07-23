If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Orcs Must Die! 3 has now launched on things that aren't Stadia

Bigger orcs, bigger battles
News by Lauren Morton
Orcs Must Die! 3 - The player unleashes a lightning attack while several monsters fly through the air and walk over the top of circular saws in the ground.

Silly tower defense series sequel Orcs Must Die! 3 launched last summer on Stadia but it's now broken into a bunch of other platforms. It's hitting Steam today with all the post-launch upates that have been made to the game over the last year. Robot Entertainment show off all their Orc flinging traps, co-op, and flashy magical battles in their new launch trailer.

Orcs Must Die 3 is the same slapstick magic trap murdering you know from their past games, Robot Entertainment say, with bigger everything. You can spot all that here in the new launch trailer:

In addition to a new story mode that follows 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, you'll also be playing through their new War Scenario battles. "Confront overwhelming armies of orcs outside on the battlefields surrounding the castles," RE say. "Thin out waves of orcs hundreds strong before they breach the walls and crash your rift." You'll have bigger traps too, in the form of War Machine weapons.

The new Steam release for Orcs 3 includes all the improvements and updates that have landed of the last year. That includes its Drastic Steps expansion, Robot Entertainment say. They are planning additional DLCs yet to come as well.

Alas, no cross-play for OMD3, Robot Entertainment say. "We have no immediate plans to implement crossplay, but it something we may consider in the future." Local co-op also isn't supported, so it's online only and same platform only.

You can find Orcs Must Die! 3 over on Steam for £23.79/$29.99. It's also available on PS4, PS5, and the Xbox boxes.

