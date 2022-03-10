PC Building Simulator 2 announced as an Epic exclusive coming later this year

PC Building Simulator was a surprise hit back in 2018, turning the annoying bits I have to do before I can play games into the game itself. Now a sequel has been announced, due later this year, which will likewise let you customise and repair PCs with accurately modelled parts. It'll be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Here's the announcement trailer:

The joke goes: hey, you can't buy a graphics card in real life these days, so why not get one in this game instead. But there is a legitimate, jigsaw-like satisfaction to clicking fake PC parts together whether or not you give a damn about clockspeeds or LED lighting. I say this as someone who not only doesn't care about those things, but who actively finds my PC disgusting. I hate this stupid, glowing, too-big, dust-caked box, and would gladly replace it with a cloud.

Imagine how much you might like PCBS if you don't hate the physical aspects of your PC. PC Building Simulator 2 aims to improve on the original, with more detail on its models, over 1200 computer parts licensed from real manufacturers, and a 30+ hour career mode. That career mode is focused on the "repair shop experience", and I suppose theoretically trains you in how to fix your own PC beyond turning it off and on again.

PCBS2 is being developed by Spiral House, a UK studio best known for providing development and porting support to other developers. The original was developed by Kiss Claudiu in partnership with The Irregular Corporation. Irregular Corp's parent company, Tonic Games Group, were bought by Epic Games last year, which might explain why this sequel is an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Interestingly, the original game and its DLC have apparently sold over 2 million copies, and a free giveaway on Epic late last year was apparently claimed by 11 million people.

You can find a scant few extra details at the PCBS2 site and its store page on the Epic Games Store.