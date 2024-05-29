PlayStation VR2 PC adapter certification surfaces, marking one more step towards official support in 2024

A PC adapter for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 has recently popped up in South Korea, giving a new update - albeit an unofficial one - on the incoming PC support for the PS5 VR headset teased earlier this year.

Sony announced in February that they were looking into bringing PS VR2 to PC, marking a move away from the hardware’s current exclusivity to the PlayStation 5 console. While you can technically plug a PS VR2 into your computer as-is, of course, and Windows will even recognise it, it won’t work beyond simply becoming a head-mounted monitor - with definitely no controller support.

At the time, Sony indicated that the planned compatibility would work with PlayStation’s own VR-friendly titles on PC, with the wording vague enough to imply that it might also support other PC VR games, saying they were “testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5”. The extremely brief blog post added that the plan was to launch PC support later in 2024.

It seems that PS VR2 support this year still seems to be on track, as certification for a PlayStation VR 2 PC Adapter was recently granted by South Korea’s national radio/wireless regulatory body, as spotted by UploadVR. As you’d expect, the adapter appears to indicate a fairly simple solution to making the VR2 work on PC, forming a direct link between the existing cables and your computer rather than compatibility via wireless streaming or similar.

As James noted back in February, the PS VR2 isn’t the cheapest headset on the block (though it’s a bit cheaper now it’s been out for a couple of years), but it’s very good value for the hardware on offer - including OLED display panels, built-in tracking and bundled controllers.

Needless to say, even if Sony don’t technically open up the hardware to supporting games beyond PlayStation titles, no doubt some enterprising developer will find a way in time once the hardware itself is compatible, potentially giving it a proper entry in the race for the best VR headsets on PC. That might not be such a long wait, from the sounds of it.