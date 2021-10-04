Please welcome our new hardware editor, James Archer

When I stepped up to become the new editor-in-chief of RPS after Graham ascended to the big corporate ship in the sky, I did so by leaving behind my throne of hardware boxes. Luckily, a new heir to the RPS tech chair has arisen, and his name is James Archer. Please come and say hello.

Many of you will have no doubt seen James' work around the site for a good while now. While he officially started as our new hardware editor at the end of August, James has actually written for RPS on many occasions over the last few years. He was the one I turned to help fill out some of the very early graphics card reviews I wanted on the site when I first started as hardware editor back in the heady days of 2017, and even before that he was our primo Dota 2 correspondent, telling us everything we needed to know about all of the various majors from 2015 and that year's The International.

Needless to say, with James now on board as a full-time member of staff, RPS' hardware section is in the best possible hands. Not only is he super knowledgeable about all things tech-related, having written about it for the likes of Computer Shopper magazine (RIP), Tom's Guide, The Inquirer and many others, but he also writes about it in a very accessible way. Maintaining this friendly, informative tone of voice was very important to me when picking my replacement, and I really couldn't have asked for a better person to come in and take the reins. He is also the proud cat dad of Roxy, which we all know is an extremely important part of conducting effective and thorough hardware testing.

As I told RPS supporters at the beginning of the month, one of James' first big projects will be putting together the one thing that I never got round to doing during my own tenure as hardware editor - and that's building an extensive How To section to help you get even more out of your PC. He'll continue to review all the latest and greatest components, of course, as well as help you decide what to buy next with our tried and tested buying guides. Plus, when graphics cards are more readily available to actually buy without paying exorbitant prices or waiting six months for them to finally pitch up, we'll also revisit our RPS Rig guide, and introduce some new tiers to help make building your dream PC even easier.

I'm very excited to have James with us, so please join me in wishing him a very warm welcome in the comments below.