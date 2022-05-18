If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3

Popverse is a new pop culture site from our business dad

Marvel! DC! Star Wars! Anime!
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on

Video games are arguably the only form of entertainment you need these days, but hey, who doesn't like an extra bit of pop culture on the old tellybox now and then, eh? Maybe you're actually seated on a throne of graphic novels and comic books while you read this. Stranger things have happened. If that sounds like an accurate description of your fine self, then behold! Our corporate family at Reedpop have just launched Popverse, a new site dedicated to covering comic books, movies (films if you’re British) and anime and manga.

There’s already a starship's load of features about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC movies and Star Wars on there, so go have a readathon. The relaunched site also covers the professional wrestling scene, which is surely even more fantastical than Tolkien’s greatest works.

Watch on YouTube

Popverse will be led by editor-in-chief Chris Arrant, who has yonks of experience writing about all the ol’ pop culture stuff. You can read his welcome letter right here. He’s even been a judge for the Eisner Awards – one of the comic book industry’s highest honours – so he really knows his Elephantmen from his Blacksad. Deputy editor Tiffany Babb is well experienced too, and she enjoys the musicals of the late legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. A dynamic duo if ever there was one. Don’t tell Bruce I said that, Chris and Tiffany.

Together with their army of freelance contributors, they'll be covering everything from the greatest horror movies of all time, how to navigate conventions with a disability, and their top Asian and Asian American graphic novel recommendations for kids of all ages. There's plenty more to be found on there, too, so why not have a look when you get a spare minute or two?

You may even spot some words from RPS' very own guides writer Hayden on there (don't worry, Hayden's still loyal to Horace and the RPS Treehouse, he's not going anywhere), who's written an insightful piece about the upcoming Marvel cinematic sequel Thor: Love And Thunder, in addition to ranking all the Star Wars movies from best to worst. I won’t spoil his ranking, but to quote the god of thunder himself: Hayden – I would have words with thee.

Congrats to the whole Popverse squad today!

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch