If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Praise be, landmark improvements are coming to Age Of Empires 4

Plus a new-ish mode
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
Many spearmen gather behind a trebuchet

Age Of Empires 4 is the first RTS I've taken seriously. I've practised build orders, memorised specific civ counters, watched pro matches and agonised over key bindings. I have gone down into the nitty gritty of sheep micro, just to shear off microseconds from early villager gathering times, but I've never seen a good reason to build half of the landmarks in the game. It's a blessed relief, therefore, to see "landmark improvements" on the roadmap for Season 4, alongside a new mode and a funky purple-looking biome.

Landmarks are special buildings that every civilisation constructs to move into the next age, choosing from one of two options. They're a big deal, but as developers World's Edge acknowledge, many of those choices are a bit too clear cut. The devs are looking to change that, "so the less-used Landmarks will now present more viable strategies or have unique features to stand out as a compelling choice". There are no specifics, but it's good to know the problem is being targeted.

The new mode, Nomad, sees players start with just "a few scattered villagers" rather than a town centre. It's already playable as a mod, with handy in-game support that lets you automatically download it when you join someone who's hosting it on the server browser. Official support will mean you can just queue for it in skirmish mode, where matchmaking might mean you don't get smushed by people who know what they're doing.

Here's my go to AOE YouTube guy with his run down of the roadmap. Drongo is the one who taught me how to manage my sheep. I trust him.

Last month, Nic Reuben had a chat with World's Edge where they proclaimed fans "the beating heart of the franchise". I enjoyed hearing about creative director Adam Isgreen's design philosophy, which is "everyone should feel like they're pulling a fast one".

Age Of Empires 4 is currently 33% off on Steam, putting it at £24/$27/€27. It's also available on Game Pass.

More News

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membersip!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch