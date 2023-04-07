If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Retro-inspired RTS Tempest Rising debuts 20 minutes of multiplayer battling

Courtesy of the Ghostrunner studio

Top-down view of a Tempest Rising battle, with red vines growing out of the ground, vehicles shooting at on-ground units and more mayhem.
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Last August, THQ Nordic and Slipgate Ironworks - the devs behind Ghostrunner and Graven - announced their new retro-inspired real-time strategy game Tempest Rising. It’s an alternate history story about three factions who duke it out over a rare mineral, the titular Tempest, and we had previously seen two of them in a campaign walkthrough. The third faction is only available in the game’s multiplayer modes, which the team have released footage of today. Catch the 20-minute 1v1 match below:

The multiplayer match above has lead game designer Brandon Casteel at war with his boss, Slipgate’s CEO Frederik Schreiber. Seems like a healthy, safe way to air workplace grievances, but the games tug-of-war strategy looks like a bunch of fun too. Schreiber plays as the Global Defence Forces while Casteel controls the Tempest Dynasty faction. Each one has a different economy, unique units, and requires players to approach the battlefield with different strategies in mind.

You start a multiplayer match with a small team who reacts to your commands with a deep “off we go” exclamation. They’re mainly useful for scouting the map and collecting resource crates, and while friendly units are away, you can invest energy into base-building and harvesting Tempest through the sticky red vines on the map. Leaving the Tempest vines alone, though, will cause them to become more mature and valuable. The entire multiplayer match is full of these strenuous tactical decisions with pros and cons on either side, which should keep longer matches feeling fresh.

From Tempest Rising’s announcement, its Command & Conquer inspirations were as clear as the heavy in-game tire tracks. EA have been relatively nonchalant about a new proper C&C, so fans are probably pleased they’re getting a new IP that’s riffing on gameplay they love.

We’ll need to wait a while longer before we build, expand, and fight our way through Tempest Rising. It’s currently targeting a 2024 release, and you can check out more details over on Steam.

For now, C&C fans should check out Jeremy Peel's interview with the series' co-creator as they dig into how the Gulf War and Apple's drag-select gave us the iconic RTS games.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch