If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Retro platformer Berserk Boy is back on Steam and still looks just as rad

Chill boy when?

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
A screen split into four showing Berserk Boy's different transformations: Fire, Ice, Air, Earth.

Retro action-platformer Berserk Boy was first announced in the ancient year of 2021 and its reveal caught many fans (and me) off guard with how unbelievably rad it looked. After ten months of radio silence, the devs have finally released another trailer and launched a second Steam page - thankfully, the game still seems just as cool.

In a statement uploaded to Twitter, BerserkBoy Games’s lead dev Zu addressed the game’s absence and the disappearance of its Steam page. They said, “we don’t have full access to our Steam Page, and we sadly don’t see that changing any time soon.” Zu says the problem is “not due to Valve,” but the team have been “forced” to start a new Steam page, losing all of their previous wishlists.

Berserk Boy shouldn’t struggle too much with regaining its lost wishlists, because the game simply looks awesome. The game’s trailer is a rapid supercut of boisterous abilities and throwbacks to other classic platformers: a chained dash attack, a drill that cuts through the ground, and a Mega Man-style bullet gun are all here in full force. Take one look at Berserk Boy and it’s quite easy to imagine a fun time.

Part of that non-stop momentum comes from the game’s combo system that encourages you to chain together moves and fill up your Berserk Meter to unleash a special ability. The result is a frenetic, colourful game that has me chomping at the bit for a try. And, delightfully, it’s all wrapped up in music from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes - in other words it’s a pure nostalgia overload.

BerserkBoy Games say they're aiming for a PC release this year, 2023 if you’ve forgotten. The newest Steam page is live and I’ll be refreshing it until that ‘Coming Soon’ tag changes to ‘Out Now.’

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch