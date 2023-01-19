Riot Games lay off 46 staff: "This is part of our normal course of our business"

Riot Games have confirmed that they have laid off 46 staff. The news leaked out earlier today via esports report Jacob Wolf, who said that sources said cuts had been made across recruiting, human resources, support and esports teams. Riot then confirmed the cuts, saying that they had made "implemented strategic shifts within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas."

"Riot Games implemented strategic shifts within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas. With these shifts, certain roles were eliminated, impacting a total of 46 Rioters," said a Riot Games spokesperson in a statement. "This is part of our normal course of our business: We periodically make changes to our structure and our teams based on what we believe will allow us to deliver the best content and experiences for players.

"We never make these decisions lightly and will always start from a place of wanting to retain Rioters and have them focus on our highest priorities. While that's not always possible, it's our primary goal."

The cuts come amid a spate of layoffs across tech and gaming. Microsoft announced earlier this week that they would cut 10,000 staff, with the layoffs affecting developers at Bethesda, 343 Industries and other Microsoft-owned game studios. Ubisoft have said they're approaching "targeted restructuring" - a euphimism for lay-offs - prompting calls for employees of Ubisoft Paris to strike.

Far from being inspired by delivering "the best content adn experiences for players," these layoffs are prompted by a desire to maximise profits for shareholders.