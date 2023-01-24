Rockstar aim to fix GTA Online's current security problems in upcoming Title update

A fix is on the way for the security vulnerabilities discovered earlier this week in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar have said today. Players began efforts to alert Rockstar to the issues en masse over the weekend, after some nefarious types took advantage of the issues to disrupt the game for other people. Rockstar Support have tweeted that a security-related update is coming, but didn't give a specific timeframe for it yet.

“We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update,” Rockstar Support tweeted. The account also suggested that players get in touch with the Rockstar Support team if they’ve “experienced any related issues” as a result of the potential security vulnerabilities. You can find the support site here.

We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.



If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: https://t.co/Yqqj0SEDwa — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) January 23, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As I reported yesterday, some GTA Online players on PC have been locked out of their games and had their accounts corrupted by modders using remote code exploits. The issues were spotlighted by Rockstar-focused Twitter account Tez2 at the end of last week, which sprouted a campaign to alert Rockstar to the situation on the GTA Online subreddit over the weekend. That seems to have caught the company’s attention, although Tez2 did claim that Rockstar were already aware of the potential vulnerabilities before players started taking advantage of them. Still, this is the first time Rockstar have acknowledged it publicly, so here's hoping that Title Update comes sooner rather than later.

We’ll keep you updated, and let you know when the planned fix is pushed out.