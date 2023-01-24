If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rockstar aim to fix GTA Online's current security problems in upcoming Title update

No word when that’ll be yet, though

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Grand Theft Auto 5 is an open-world action adventure game from Rockstar Games.

A fix is on the way for the security vulnerabilities discovered earlier this week in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar have said today. Players began efforts to alert Rockstar to the issues en masse over the weekend, after some nefarious types took advantage of the issues to disrupt the game for other people. Rockstar Support have tweeted that a security-related update is coming, but didn't give a specific timeframe for it yet.

Watch on YouTube

“We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update,” Rockstar Support tweeted. The account also suggested that players get in touch with the Rockstar Support team if they’ve “experienced any related issues” as a result of the potential security vulnerabilities. You can find the support site here.

As I reported yesterday, some GTA Online players on PC have been locked out of their games and had their accounts corrupted by modders using remote code exploits. The issues were spotlighted by Rockstar-focused Twitter account Tez2 at the end of last week, which sprouted a campaign to alert Rockstar to the situation on the GTA Online subreddit over the weekend. That seems to have caught the company’s attention, although Tez2 did claim that Rockstar were already aware of the potential vulnerabilities before players started taking advantage of them. Still, this is the first time Rockstar have acknowledged it publicly, so here's hoping that Title Update comes sooner rather than later.

We’ll keep you updated, and let you know when the planned fix is pushed out.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch