If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Roguelike slot machine game Luck Be A Landlord spins out of early access

Jackpot!

Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
A slot machine, full of symbols that include rabbots, bees and peaches

Roguelike deckbuilders are everywhere, nowadays, which is just how I like it. Roguelike deckbuilders that carve out a path far afield of Slay The Spire are a little rarer, though, so I also like that Luck Be A Landlord just left Steam Early Access.

It's about adding symbols to a slot machine, rather than removing monsters from a dungeon. You emerge from each run with sentences less like 'damn, if only I'd picked more block cards' and more like 'damn, if only I hadn't invested so much in coal and instead focused on feeding milk to my cats'.

It's structured around using the slot machine in your new apartment to pay for your ever-escalating rent, wringing enough money out of a limited number of spins to avoid eviction. Most symbols pair nicely with others, like Bees that extract double points out of adjacent Flowers, or Toddlers that destroy Candy for big payouts. On my last run a Thief kept stealing from me, until another symbol I lost track of destroyed him and extracted several months' worth of rent in one spin.

I haven't played much, and I'm at a point where I don't understand what most of my slot machines are doing. New symbols come at you thick and fast, a new one after every spin, and so far I've found success comes from leaning into a hodge podge of disconnected synergies strung together by vague memories that at one point I decided to commit to Crabs. There is something eldritch to it, kaching-ing against the basal appeal of big numbers and bloops.

It shares a certain energy with Super Auto Pets, a daft auto battler that also generates excellent sentences.

The launch version only adds some balance changes and bug fixes, but there have been plenty of other updates since Alice O celebrated a patch that stripped souls from Billionaires.

If you bought the whopping Indie bundle For Palestinian Aid on Itch last year, then you should already own Luck Be A Landlord. Everyone else can pick it up for £8.50/$10/€10 on Steam or Itch.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch