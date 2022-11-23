If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS Asks: you to kindly take our 2022 readership survey

It's 10 minutes, tops
Katharine Castle
It's that time of year again, folks, where we come to you, cap in hand, to ask: "Please, dear reader, can you fill out our RPS Readership Survey for us?" The whole thing should only take between 5-10 minutes of your time, and it will be a big help to both us and our corporate siblings in the wider Reedpop multiverse going forward. Thank you in advance!

Unlike last year's reader survey, which had a lot of RPS-specific questions, this year's edition is much broader in scope, asking you questions about what types of games you like, what kind of hardware you own, what your gaming habits are, and so on. It's been put together by our corporate dads at Reedpop UK, and so also includes questions about wider pop culture things as well, such as whether you like board games, cosplay in your spare time, and the kinds of streaming services you use to name just a couple.

As always, it's completely anonymous, and you can skip any questions you don't fancy answering. Even better, you don't even have to leave this page in order to fill it out this time, as our tech wizards have allowed us to embed this year's survey into the very fabric of the RPS Treehouse (i.e: below).

So, if you've got a spare moment today, please do consider filling it out. Thank you!

