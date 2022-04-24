RPS@PAX 2022: McPixel 3 is back and just as daft as ever

The first McPixel was one of those point and click adventures that was just so wholesomely silly that it won you over with its mix of daft humour and bonkers, quickfire 'save the day' scenarios. Now, everyone's favourite bomb disposal expert is back in McPixel 3 (solo developer Sos Sosowski prefers we never mention the likes of McPixel 2), which we got to see in action over at the Devolver booth at PAX East 2022. Sosowski took the reins for us in this demo, showing us exactly how not to save the world in this equally comedic sequel, proving that the McPixel formula is still just as potent ten years on from the original.