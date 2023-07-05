Exoprimal and Insurgency: Sandstorm come to Game Pass this month

Sweltering summer heats are alright and all, but subscription service Game Pass is still adding new games for those of us who would rather stay inside. Microsoft have announced the next batch of games coming to the service in July, headlined by the likes of dino-shooter Exoprimal and other-player-shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm.

Here's July’s list of Game Pass additions:

Sword And Fairy: Together Forever (PC and console) - Today

(PC and console) - Today Grand Theft Auto V (console) - Today

(console) - Today McPixel 3 (PC and console) - July 6th

(PC and console) - July 6th Common’hood (PC and console) - July 6th

(PC and console) - July 6th Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) - July 11th

(PC) - July 11th Exoprimal (PC and console) - July 14th

(PC and console) - July 14th Techtonica (PC and console) - July 18th

(PC and console) - July 18th The Cave (console) - July 18th

Should you want something new to play right now, console friends can jump back into San Andreas again. Meanwhile, PC folks could check out the seventh mainline Sword And Fairy game, which is the action-RPG series that plays on Chinese mythology and seemingly has a blast doing so. I'm somewhat interested in the similarities between Sword And Fairy and Final Fantasy, in the sense that they both began as beloved turn-based series before evolving into some of the most bonkers-looking slash ‘em ups around. How'd that happen, huh?

July’s big addition is undoubtedly Capcom’s Exoprimal, a live-service game that ponders important human problems like: who wins between 3 chonky mechs or 3000 raptors? Liam recently chatted with the team about the endless dinosaur hordes and why it bears no relation to Dino Crisis. I’m quite excited regardless.

The other biggie this month is the multiplayer shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm. Matt Cox’s review was slightly mixed: “I've only got so much patience for games where the victor is nearly always whoever doesn't get spotted first.” Though fans of realism and good noises should find a lot to appreciate.

What else? Adventure game threequel McPixel 3 casts you as a wannabe save-the-day guy who runs about averting an endless series of disasters in increasingly silly ways. And Techtonica’s early access release has both first-person factory-building and bioluminescent alien caves, so surely it’s worth a try.

Newcomers mean new leavers, as always. Here’s what’s leaving the service on July 15th:

Spelunky 2

Exo One

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

A sad day for babysitters who can no longer turn on the new Paw Patrol’s game and unwind. Although, Game Passengers can look forward to a bunch of updates in already-out games, too, including Forza Horizon 5’s Barbie crossover pack and the pair of new modes in Hi-Fi Rush, both of which are available now.