If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Barbie escapes Barbie Land, enters Forza Horizon 5 with two crossover cars

Do her knees even bend?

Two Barbie crossover cars in Forza Horizon 5: a pink Chevrolet and a grey Humvee.
Image credit: Xbox Game Studios
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Pizza Hut cashier, fashion icon, bestselling toy, game developer, and US Marine Sergeant are some of the accolades that Barbie has accrued over the last six decades (raising serious questions about whether or not she's experienced crunch or the horrors of war.) And now she can add one more to the list, as she’s joining the brilliant Forza Horizon 5. Or more accurately, her beautiful pink car (and Ken's less beautiful grey Hummer) is joining the game.

Watch on YouTube

To celebrate the impending release of the Barbie film next month, the open-world racer is getting two of its starring vehicles. In the film, Barbie leaves Barbie Land in a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV, while arm candy Ken drives the significantly beefier 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Both are in Forza Horizon 5 now, and available to everyone via the in-game message center.

Mattel are also releasing Xbox-themed Barbie and Ken dolls, while Microsoft are making Barbie-themed gamepads and a custom Xbox Series S. Should you occupy that Venn diagram centre between games enthusiast and doll collector, you can head to the Xbox Wire blog for more details.

Also, did you know that Barbie’s real name is Barbara Millicent Roberts? Seems like that shouldn’t be public knowledge. Regardless, I’m quite excited for her film, which sees Margot Robbie's living doll suffer an existential crisis and leave Barbie Land with Ken in search of answers. Director Greta Gerwig is behind the adaptation, and her past work on the amazing Lady Bird and Little Women films has me hoping that Barbie isn’t a simple toy advert.

The film releases in cinemas starting on July 19th, and the Forza Horizon 5 crossover cars are available now. It’s never a bad time to jump back into the game’s driver's seat - the RPS Hivemind even named FH5 one of the 15 bestest games to play on PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch