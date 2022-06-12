Forza Horizon 5 is getting a Hot Wheels expansion in the skies of Mexico

The next expansion for open-world racer Forza Horizon 5 will once again feature the gravity-defying stunts and tracks of the Hot Wheels toys. The expansion launches on July 19th and it’s the second such DLC, following on from similar orange loop-de-loops made for Forza Horizon 3. Buckle up and try not to chuck when you watch the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Orange you glad there's another Hot Wheels expansion for a Forza Horizon game, fellow kids?

Belting along to a bloody awful ska-punk rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the shiny metallic supercars and pimped-out hot rod racers zoom around the day-glo tracks. They zip past lava bubbling up from volcanoes and over snowy mountains, doing loop after loop after loop. It looks astonishingly fast, but it’s also rather vertiginous. There's 125 miles of track, including magnetic, ice, water flume and rumbling versions.

Microsoft say that this is the first Forza expansion you can play from start to finish in co-op. There's a new Hot Wheels Creation Kit so you can design your own snazzy tracks with more than 80 new pieces. Playground Games have included four scaled-up Hot Wheels racers to drive, and there's six other new real cars too.

Justin Towell called the base game the “best modern open-world driving game” in his Forza Horizon 5 review. “If you’ve played a Forza Horizon game before then you might feel a slight sense of deja vu, but you won’t care as the formula has been perfected at last,” he said. “The best sound and visuals, the most variety of gameplay, the best editors, superb car handling... it’s sheer class.”

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels speeds onto PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store on July 19th.

